Enhance The Savory Taste Of Tuna Sandwiches With One Simple Addition
We've all experienced this at some point: you make tuna salad for a sandwich, taste it, and feel like it's missing something. You think long and hard about what this mystery missing ingredient is before going ahead and building the sandwich anyway, or adding various seasonings and condiments to fill in that flavor gap. The good news is that you can fix this tuna sandwich dilemma in no time by including fish sauce in your creamy salad base.
Fish sauce is a staple condiment in Asian cuisine that can do it all. From marinades to stir-fries, this ingredient adds an extra layer of savoriness you didn't know you needed. This is also true for tuna sandwiches since fish sauce's umami balances the mild canned tuna, tangy mayonnaise, and other ingredients, creating a mouthwatering sandwich filling.
Why fish sauce is the perfect addition to tuna salad
As you've probably already guessed, fish sauce is made using fish — anchovies to be specific. The anchovies undergo a process of salting and fermentation in barrels for months or even years. It's worth the wait though as the liquid becomes what we know as fish sauce (aka your savory secret weapon).
In a tuna sandwich, fish sauce takes the savoriness up a notch without overshadowing the other salad ingredients. Would you think it was fish sauce if you did a blind taste test? Probably not. But that's okay because the goal is a tuna salad that doesn't require tasting and seasoning a few times to get right. Fish sauce is available in the international aisle of most grocery stores, so buy a bottle to make this lunchtime classic even more flavorful.
Avoid adding too much fish sauce to the mixture
Now that you know the secret to an irresistible tuna sandwich, go light, as adding too much could give the mixture a salty and fishy taste. A dash of the condiment is just enough to create a perfectly savory tuna salad made with classic ingredients such as onions, parsley, and celery. However, fish sauce also comes in handy when preparing tuna salad with a twist.
Try putting an Asian-inspired spin on the salad by adding chiles, scallions, and cilantro to the mayonnaise base. Or, forgo the mayo for a Mediterranean-style tuna salad with olives, roasted bell peppers, cucumbers, and vinaigrette. No matter the preparation, a little bit of fish sauce and creativity go a long way for a flavor-packed tuna sandwich filling. Just be sure to store that opened bottle of fish sauce in a cool, dark place to maintain its flavor and color.