Enhance The Savory Taste Of Tuna Sandwiches With One Simple Addition

We've all experienced this at some point: you make tuna salad for a sandwich, taste it, and feel like it's missing something. You think long and hard about what this mystery missing ingredient is before going ahead and building the sandwich anyway, or adding various seasonings and condiments to fill in that flavor gap. The good news is that you can fix this tuna sandwich dilemma in no time by including fish sauce in your creamy salad base.

Fish sauce is a staple condiment in Asian cuisine that can do it all. From marinades to stir-fries, this ingredient adds an extra layer of savoriness you didn't know you needed. This is also true for tuna sandwiches since fish sauce's umami balances the mild canned tuna, tangy mayonnaise, and other ingredients, creating a mouthwatering sandwich filling.