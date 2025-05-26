This Ramen Hack Transforms One Dorm Room Classic Into Another

One cliché that's been around a good long while — at least since I was in college (which was not yesterday) and possibly a lot longer — is that of the starving student scraping by on meals of instant ramen. The cheap kind, that is, not the pricier specialty stuff that's been available since gourmet ramen became a trend. College students are also reputed to enjoy pizza because a) who doesn't? and b) college towns usually have their share of late-night pizza delivery places, making it a convenient meal option when students have a few extra bucks to spend. Of course, someone managed to fuse the two to make a ramen crust pizza.

Ramen pizza crust can be made from nothing more than cooked, drained noodles pressed into a pan and covered with sauce, cheese, and any other desired pizza toppings. (Pepperoni, pineapple, sliced bananas, squid ... Jamie Oliver puts grapes on his pizza, so pretty much anything goes.) Some recipes, however, call for mixing the noodles with extra ingredients like eggs, cheese, and spices. Oddly enough, not many seem to call for using the ramen seasoning packet, but it would be a waste to throw it out. At any rate, the pizza is then baked, solidifying the noodles to the point where they form a rather thick, if oddly-textured crust.

So is ramen pizza actually any good? We haven't asked any college students, but in the words of J. Kenji López-Alt, commenting on a long-ago Reddit thread that he started: "I don't think anyone takes stuff like this seriously. At least, I don't. It's just a fun joke that happens to taste ok."