The Flavorful Pantry Staple That Belongs On Your Fried Eggs

Fried eggs don't necessarily need any embellishment other than salt and pepper, but they're even better with a little dash of something extra — spiced up with Tabasco, smothered in salsa, or splashed with vinegar. Wait, what? Okay, so a vinegar cruet may not be something that everyone keeps on the breakfast table, but fried eggs and vinegar is a concept that's not unknown in Europe. If you try it, you'll soon see why this combination works so well — the acidity cuts right through the rich, fatty yolks, adding both flavor and balance. One way to enhance your eggs with vinegar is to pour it into the pan drippings and reduce it down into a sauce. If you enjoy the acidity, though, you can just add it directly to the eggs after they're cooked.

What type of vinegar goes best with eggs? Wine vinegar is always a good bet. You can use white wine vinegar for something more subtle, or red wine vinegar for a more robust flavor. Balsamic vinegar also goes great with eggs, while the trendy, tasty sherry vinegar makes for a flavorful drizzle. If you're a fan of zero-waste cooking and don't mind combining your vinegar with brine, check the back of your fridge for a jar of pickle juice and use this to season your eggs.