The Tastiest Way To Eat Lettuce Is By Turning It Into An Appalachian Delicacy

When people describe salads, one word that's typically thrown around is "crisp." While it may not apply to every vegetable in the bowl (crisp tomatoes?), the lettuce part, at least, is expected to have some crunch to it. What can you do if your greens keep wilting in the fridge, though? If you hate to waste food as much as I do (and my hatred grows exponentially as grocery prices rise), you'll be glad to know that there's a dish that deliberately wilts the lettuce, so it won't matter if yours already has a head start. It's known by many names, but the folksiest of these is "kilt lettuce."

No, kilt lettuce isn't Scottish. Instead, it's said to have Appalachian roots, with "kilt" being an alternate spelling of "killed," which is another name the salad often goes by. Why so violent? Are you meant to hack the innocent (if slightly flaccid) vegetable to death with a meat cleaver? No, you'll be killing it with kindness, or rather, with warm bacon grease, which practically amounts to the same thing.

A classic kilt lettuce salad might consist of nothing more than green onions cooked in bacon and poured over lettuce. Some recipes, however, will call for sprinkling some of that cooked bacon over the salad and adding a little vinegar to the grease to give the dressing some tang. Additional ingredients such as honey may also be used for flavoring. All things considered, it's a supremely satisfying side.