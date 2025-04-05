Your Ticket To Tastier Fried Eggs Is Hidden In The Back Of The Fridge
It's pretty well-known that fried eggs are a breakfast go-to, but sometimes you might want a little something extra to liven up your morning. A surprising hidden ingredient in the fridge can completely change your fried egg game — and it's a great way to use leftover pickle juice. While there are many different ways to fry an egg, using this unique twist is a great way to brighten up your morning eggs. It's as simple as just adding a splash of the pickle brine right into the pan as the eggs cook.
A great way to introduce the salty pickle brine to the savory eggs is when the whites of the eggs are mostly cooked through but the yolk is still slightly runny. You can pour a small amount of the brine right onto the eggs and maneuver the pan to evenly coat the entire portion. You can also include a small baste of oil for crispy fried eggs, along with the brine. The liquid should soak into the eggs, leaving a layered savory, tangy, and rich fried egg. You'll also taste a much more present saltiness, which means you can likely skip adding extra table salt.
The overall flavor will depend on the leftover pickle brine you have at home. If you have a jar of dill pickles, it will create an earthier, salty, and garlicky taste, while spiced pickles will leave a slight kick and warmer notes. When adding this tangy ingredient, something you might notice is that the egg whites will have a bit more of a firmer texture, so don't add whichever brine you're using to the pan too early.
What to pair with pickle brined fried eggs
To complement this new briny fried egg recipe, you might want to build on the taste by adding either fresh dill or chopped dill pickles on top of the eggs as a garnish. To offset the saltiness of the pickle brine, you can add a sprinkle of black pepper or red pepper flakes, which will also layer in a mild heat. It would likely go well with spiced pickle brine, too. Just sayin'.
Since eggs are rich and the pickles are sour, other creamy foods can provide a nice touch to the meal. Sliced avocado is a great addition, or even a small teaspoon of mayonnaise could work, cutting through the sharpness. While the brine brightens the overall meal, trying mustard on these eggs can further the tanginess, but use it sparingly, as this will create a very strong flavor layer. You can also pick your favorite hot sauce to have a party of salty, spicy, and savory flavors going off.
To really let these brine fried eggs shine, possibly even more than delicious diner fried eggs, it's best to have them on their own — but you can also include side dishes that won't pull focus from the eggs. Toast is always a reliable choice for any fried egg, but if you want something a little heartier, you can make a breakfast sandwich with some white cheddar cheese and a couple slices of ham to complement the salty brine. Since many breakfasts come with delicious home fries or potatoes, they would also be a nice addition to your new recipe, complementing the eggs nicely.