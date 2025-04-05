Your Ticket To Tastier Fried Eggs Is Hidden In The Back Of The Fridge

It's pretty well-known that fried eggs are a breakfast go-to, but sometimes you might want a little something extra to liven up your morning. A surprising hidden ingredient in the fridge can completely change your fried egg game — and it's a great way to use leftover pickle juice. While there are many different ways to fry an egg, using this unique twist is a great way to brighten up your morning eggs. It's as simple as just adding a splash of the pickle brine right into the pan as the eggs cook.

A great way to introduce the salty pickle brine to the savory eggs is when the whites of the eggs are mostly cooked through but the yolk is still slightly runny. You can pour a small amount of the brine right onto the eggs and maneuver the pan to evenly coat the entire portion. You can also include a small baste of oil for crispy fried eggs, along with the brine. The liquid should soak into the eggs, leaving a layered savory, tangy, and rich fried egg. You'll also taste a much more present saltiness, which means you can likely skip adding extra table salt.

The overall flavor will depend on the leftover pickle brine you have at home. If you have a jar of dill pickles, it will create an earthier, salty, and garlicky taste, while spiced pickles will leave a slight kick and warmer notes. When adding this tangy ingredient, something you might notice is that the egg whites will have a bit more of a firmer texture, so don't add whichever brine you're using to the pan too early.