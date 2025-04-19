The Cheap Vinegar You Should Keep In Your Pantry For A Flavorful Drizzle

A little vinegar goes a long way when it comes to enhancing food, adding both brightness and balance. Adding this acidic ingredient is a game changer for soups, salads, grilled meats, and all kinds of other dishes. But if you tend to rely on the usual suspects — balsamic, cider, or wine vinegar — then you're missing out on a particularly fine and flavorful example: sherry vinegar. It adds a delicious depth and complexity to your cooking and is often less expensive than balsamic vinegar (especially the real stuff).

Commonly used in Spanish cookery, sherry vinegar is revered for its nutty, caramel-like notes, and unlike some other vinegars, it is neither too sweet nor overly acidic. Known as vinagre de Jerez, authentic sherry vinegar is made in the Cádiz region in southern Spain. It is aged in oak barrels for at least six months, but often longer, which intensifies the flavor. The term "reserva" on the label denotes a minimum of two years of aging, while "gran reserva" means it has aged for a decade or more.

The taste of the vinegar also depends on the grapes used to make it. Palomino grapes give a lighter and crisper finish, and this is the type of vinegar you'll see most commonly. Vinegars made from Pedro Ximenez and moscatel grapes tend to be sweeter and more aromatic. The layers of complex flavors make sherry vinegar a truly versatile addition to your culinary arsenal. While it is a key component in gazpacho (which is not just cold tomato soup), it also makes a fantastic addition to a variety of recipes.