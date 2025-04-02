Can You Really Make Tomato Soup With 3 Ingredients?

Yes, the title of this article is true. You can really make tomato soup with three ingredients — and in under 5 minutes, too. While there are countless fantastic tomato soup recipes (and a store-bought tomato soup brand we'll always stock up on), a tiny 6-ounce can or 4.5-ounce tube of tomato paste can primarily be used to create an exceptional tomato soup. When it comes to tomato-based dishes, like soup, sauce, juice, and ketchup, most are derived from tomato paste or it's used to build depth of flavor. Compared to a 14.5-ounce can of tomatoes, tomato paste tastes richer and more intense, with a thicker consistency, since its water content is completely evaporated with only tomato concentrate left.

When making tomato soup from only three ingredients, its components must pack a punch to compensate for the loss of flavor that would have come from other items. The tomato paste will create a significantly more flavorful soup as its condensed form has a concentrated, long-simmered taste. Once the can of tomato paste is opened and scraped into either a medium-sized microwave-safe bowl or saucepan, the hardest part of making it is over. Add a cup of water to thin out the concentrated consistency of the paste, followed by a sprinkling of dried basil. Dashes of salt and pepper are also called for, but since they're standard seasonings, they aren't considered main ingredients. Stir the mixture and heat on medium-low until it comes to a simmer.