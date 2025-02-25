The Store-Bought Tomato Soup Brand We'll Always Stock Up On
A good bowl of tomato soup can truly feel like a warm hug, with comfortingly sweet and slightly acidic flavors and a delightfully creamy texture. It can be fun to make it from scratch and add a few condiments to make it richer, but sometimes, all you have time for is a quick boost of tomato goodness from a store-bought brand. No judgment here. It's always good to know which tomato soup to put in your cart because, as with most products, not every brand is made equal. If you're going to spend the money, it may as well be worth it.
The Takeout team ranked 13 store-bought tomato soups, so you don't have to and Imagine Creamy Tomato Soup came out on top. There are a few reasons to keep a few of these handy in your pantry, like flavor, texture, and the ingredients used. This tomato soup is just the right amount of sweet, with fresh tomato flavors that are enhanced with other veggie ingredients like carrots, potatoes, and onions.
This soup has all the right ingredients
For starters, Imagine's tomato soup is organic, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, and gluten-free, making it the perfect meal for anyone with these dietary requirements. It contains a small amount of organic cane syrup to add sweetness and balance out acidity, which is a common problem with tomato soups. The tapioca flour acts as a thickening agent, giving this soup a perfectly creamy consistency — so coating your bread or croutons won't be a problem.
One cup of Imagine's tomato soup has only 9 grams of sugar, which is far less compared to a whopping 16 grams from competing brands like Campbell's. It also contains a minimal amount of fat, with one cup containing around 1 gram. It's also nutrient-rich, giving you plenty of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, and iron. This soup is a little higher in sodium, but if this is a concern for you, Imagine Foods sells a lower sodium version with the rest of the ingredients staying exactly the same. Imagine's Creamy Tomato Soup ticks all the boxes, in our opinion, and you might even forget it's not homemade.