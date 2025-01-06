Never Skip One Step For More Flavorful Canned Tomato Paste

Tomato paste is a great way to add a boost of rich tomato flavor to any of your dishes, but it does come with some strings attached. Unfortunately, it sometimes tastes tinny straight from the can. No need to fret, however, because there's one tried-and-true technique that helps you get rid of that flavor, and using this method adds a much deeper and more appealing taste to your final dish.

Good thing this is an easy trick, too. All you need to do is caramelize it in the pan prior to adding anything else to it. That means you simply need to heat up some oil, put the paste in the pan, and stir it until it takes on a slightly darker color (but make sure it's not blackened). That deeper red hue indicates that you've caramelized the sugar in the paste a bit, which is what nixes that metallic taste and boosts the natural savoriness in the concentrated tomatoes.