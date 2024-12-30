The Store-Bought Addition Your Chicken Parmesan Needs
An upgrade ... to chicken parm? It might seem kind of unnecessary since this dish is perfect in nearly every way as it stands. I've had some unique chicken parmesan recipes — chicken parm pot pie, pizza, and baked ziti – and it's always been nothing short of amazing in whatever form. Is there really a single ingredient that could take it to the next level? I know it sounds too good to be true, but I would be doing you a disservice if I neglected to tell you about how pesto is everything chicken parmesan has been missing.
We all know that chicken parmesan is a comfort food favorite, but even the most beloved recipes can benefit from a simple twist. If you're looking to impress company the next time you whip up chicken parm, consider adding pesto to the mix. Pesto is such a versatile ingredient that you can use to enhance your meals. This flavorful sauce — often made from fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil — can elevate an already superior dish, and make it gourmet.
Why pesto works with chicken parmesan
Pesto and chicken parmesan are a dream team, because they're both full of umami – a savory flavor that makes dishes taste extra satisfying. The parmesan cheese in pesto and the dish itself kicks up the richness. Meanwhile, the tomatoes and nuts in pesto have natural glutamates that add even more umami goodness. The olive oil blends with the melted cheeses and marinara to create this creamy, decadent texture. It helps every bite taste balanced and super flavorful.
And let's not forget the basil. It has a sweet, slightly spicy aroma that adds a freshness and cuts through the heaviness of the cheese and breaded chicken without stealing the show. It's the perfect finishing touch. Marinara is delicious, but it can sometimes overwhelm the other flavors of the dish, depending on how much you use. Pesto can improve them, bringing out the best in the crispy chicken, creamy mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
How to incorporate pesto for maximum flavor
Adding pesto is simple and doesn't require altering the recipe too much. If you're making a baked version, try adding a scoop of pesto on top of each chicken cutlet before layering on the marinara and cheese. As the dish bakes, the pesto will meld into the sauce, infusing the entire dish with its signature flavor.
For a lighter take, skip the marinara altogether, and use pesto as the primary sauce. Spread it directly onto the chicken before topping it with mozzarella and baking. This variation highlights the bright, herbal notes of the pesto while still delivering on the comforting elements of chicken parmesan. With just a jar of store-bought pesto, you can turn a classic recipe into something incredible.
You can also get creative with pesto in chicken parmesan by mixing it into breadcrumbs for a flavorful crust or stuffing it inside the chicken with ricotta and mozzarella. Another great idea is to combine pesto with butter to slather onto the chicken for extra juiciness, or swap the marinara for a creamy pesto Alfredo sauce. The possibilities are endless!