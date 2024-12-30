The Store-Bought Addition Your Chicken Parmesan Needs

An upgrade ... to chicken parm? It might seem kind of unnecessary since this dish is perfect in nearly every way as it stands. I've had some unique chicken parmesan recipes — chicken parm pot pie, pizza, and baked ziti – and it's always been nothing short of amazing in whatever form. Is there really a single ingredient that could take it to the next level? I know it sounds too good to be true, but I would be doing you a disservice if I neglected to tell you about how pesto is everything chicken parmesan has been missing.

We all know that chicken parmesan is a comfort food favorite, but even the most beloved recipes can benefit from a simple twist. If you're looking to impress company the next time you whip up chicken parm, consider adding pesto to the mix. Pesto is such a versatile ingredient that you can use to enhance your meals. This flavorful sauce — often made from fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil — can elevate an already superior dish, and make it gourmet.