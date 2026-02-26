The Liquid Ingredient That Wakes Up Chili With A Punch Of Zesty Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you know anything about chili, it's that nobody agrees on what you should put in your chili. Do you make it with beans, like Oklahoma-style chili, or no beans, like Texas-style chili? And then there's the whole Midwest tradition of pairing cinnamon rolls with it. But everyone agrees that chili should taste good, and there are plenty of ways to go about it. For instance, why not add a splash of pickle brine? It's usually made with vinegar, after all, and will add a nice jolt of acid to your chili.

We talked to Yasmin Henley, head chef and recipe developer at By The Forkful, and she gave the idea a thumbs-up. "A small hit of acid at the end of cooking can brighten all the flavors," she told The Takeout. "Chili is rich and slow-cooked, so a finishing splash of acid like brine or lime juice helps to cut through that richness." As anyone who has read Samin Nosrat's "Salt Fat Acid Heat" will tell you, striking a balance of flavors is crucial to good cooking, and a hit of bright, sharp brine once the chili is almost done will work wonders.