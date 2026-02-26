The Liquid Ingredient That Wakes Up Chili With A Punch Of Zesty Flavor
If you know anything about chili, it's that nobody agrees on what you should put in your chili. Do you make it with beans, like Oklahoma-style chili, or no beans, like Texas-style chili? And then there's the whole Midwest tradition of pairing cinnamon rolls with it. But everyone agrees that chili should taste good, and there are plenty of ways to go about it. For instance, why not add a splash of pickle brine? It's usually made with vinegar, after all, and will add a nice jolt of acid to your chili.
We talked to Yasmin Henley, head chef and recipe developer at By The Forkful, and she gave the idea a thumbs-up. "A small hit of acid at the end of cooking can brighten all the flavors," she told The Takeout. "Chili is rich and slow-cooked, so a finishing splash of acid like brine or lime juice helps to cut through that richness." As anyone who has read Samin Nosrat's "Salt Fat Acid Heat" will tell you, striking a balance of flavors is crucial to good cooking, and a hit of bright, sharp brine once the chili is almost done will work wonders.
Add pickled jalapeño brine to chili
Of course, the source of this acid doesn't have to be pickle brine. Anything from lemon juice to vinegar to wine can add acid to the dish. While you may have to pick and choose as to what the best choice for your chili might be, there's nothing wrong with experimentation. Still, it's worth listening to the experts who've done it before, and Yasmin Henley offered good advice. "Pickled jalapeño brine adds both acidity and heat — which I particularly love in chili!"
What's more, Henley shared, you can make use of those pickled jalapeños, not just their brine. "I also top mine with pickled jalapeños and sour cream for a nice balance of heat and creaminess," she said.
Whatever acid you use, you don't want to overdo it, Henley added. "Start small — about 1 teaspoon at a time — and taste as you go. The goal is brightness, not an overt pickle-y flavor," she explained. Much like salt, acid is a flavor booster, not just a flavor in its own right; use it wisely, and it'll improve your chili in no time at all.