Here's What Sets Oklahoma-Style Chili Apart From The Rest

Oklahoma: where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain, where the corn grows as high as an elephant's eye, and where, presumably, some events occur which are unrelated to the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "Oklahoma!" You may have heard of Oklahoma's famous onion burgers, which originated in the Great Depression, but have you heard of Oklahoma-style chili? Honestly, you may have eaten it already, even if you didn't know what it was called: it's basically chili con carne but with beans included.

If you're even vaguely aware of chili as a concept, you already know that this is a matter of some contention. Texas-style chili con carne, often colloquially called a "bowl of red," should not contain beans or any other kind of filler: just stewed beef in a spicy red sauce. (Even using ground beef instead of chunks of chuck roast is pushing it.) Oklahoma-style chili, on the other hand, is a lot more easygoing — you can use beans, ground beef, serve it over Fritos or a hot dog, whatever the heck you want.