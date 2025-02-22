The Women Who Brought Chili Con Carne To San Antonio

Eating chili con carne is a right of passage in San Antonio, Texas. The warm, spicy, and filling dish is heaven on a plate, and its origins trace back to the city's Chili Queens. This group of Mexican and Tejana women brought the magic of open-air markets and Tex-Mex cuisine to San Antonio from the 1880s to the late 1940s.

Before Texas became part of the United States in 1845, the territory belonged to Mexico. Changing flags couldn't erase its Mexican legacy, nor could all Mexican people be driven from a land that had previously been theirs. Like many places in Texas, San Antonio continued to have a large population of people who were Mexican-born or who had Mexican heritage, including the women who would become the Chili Queens. As the city grew, it began drawing in various types of people, including bankers, travelers, merchants, and cowboys. Though they seemed complete opposites, these groups all had something in common: They needed to eat. For the business-savvy Chili Queens, this presented a great economic opportunity.

At first, the women sold food during festivals, but as their popularity grew, they began setting up daily stands in places like Market Square and Military Plaza. They would haul in supplies and ingredients in donkeys or carts, set up mesquite wood fires, and begin cooking. The dishes they offered included Mexican staples like tamales and enchiladas, but new dishes started appearing as well. Of these, chili con carne was by far the most popular.