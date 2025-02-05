17 Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Your Chili

What's the best chili you've ever tasted? For some, a specific dish instantly comes to mind, while others begin to journey down memory lane, reminiscing about all the tasty bowls they've shared with friends and family. Truthfully, it's hard to pick just one favorite recipe because this beloved comfort food is incredibly versatile.

Chili follows a time-honored tradition and according to the International Chili Society, a traditional pot of red consists of meat, red chili peppers, spices, and some veggies. Fillers including beans aren't allowed — which is also the one unbreakable rule of Texas chili. But venture into homestyle territory, and the boundaries expand considerably. Here, you're welcome to mix in beans, seafood, and an array of other ingredients to perfect your pot. Common additions include tomatoes, onions, garlic, cumin, and paprika.

Thinking back to that unforgettable bowl of chili, were there any specific ingredients that made it stand out? If you can't quite put your finger on it, we're not surprised. Many chefs add a personal touch that immediately elevates their chili. And if you're looking to do the same, we have 17 ingredients that can take your chili from mediocre to mouthwatering.