Add Depth To Your Chili With A Dash Of A Breakfast Staple
Chili con carne, or what many of us know simply as chili, is hard to beat when it comes to comfort food. Whether you've had a stressful day, it's cold outside, or you just don't know what to make for dinner –- chili is a total winner. There's nothing quite like a warm spoonful of beef infused with smoky spices and hearty beans in a chili. It's satisfying, cozy, and might even have the power to melt some worries away. And not to insult anyone's chili recipe, but there is one breakfast ingredient which you definitely need to add (if you're not already doing so): coffee.
While it might initially sound odd, just as coffee adds depth and flavor to chocolate cake and other desserts, the same applies to your savory chili dish. Coffee will bring out the earthy flavor from the existing spices like cumin and cayenne. It will also emphasize the pleasant aroma of ingredients like garlic, onion, and coriander. Essentially the chili's aromatics and flavors will be amplified, with no one ever tasting the actual coffee. You can either add it in the form of espresso powder (around a tablespoon per 2 pounds of meat), or you can use brewed coffee if you have morning leftovers.
Adding coffee to chili the right way
The trick when adding your coffee is to add just the right amount — too little will make no difference, and too much will overpower the chili. Espresso powder is simpler to work with as you can easily measure it out and it won't alter the amount of liquid in your chili. Your espresso powder can either be added at the same time as your broth and tomatoes, or if you make your own DIY chili seasoning blend, you can add the espresso powder to the blend.
If you're using brewed coffee, start with an 8-ounce cup of strongly brewed coffee per pound of meat. Remember this is also adding liquid to your chili, so be mindful of the quantity of other liquids like your broth. If you're worried about the chili turning out soupy instead of thick, start by adding less broth. Although it's possible to to thicken chili without throwing off the taste, it's definitely easier to thin it out by adding more liquid later. Whether you're using powder or brewed, coffee is the secret ingredient that will make people beg for your chili recipe –- and remember, it's nice to share!