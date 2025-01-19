Add Depth To Your Chili With A Dash Of A Breakfast Staple

Chili con carne, or what many of us know simply as chili, is hard to beat when it comes to comfort food. Whether you've had a stressful day, it's cold outside, or you just don't know what to make for dinner –- chili is a total winner. There's nothing quite like a warm spoonful of beef infused with smoky spices and hearty beans in a chili. It's satisfying, cozy, and might even have the power to melt some worries away. And not to insult anyone's chili recipe, but there is one breakfast ingredient which you definitely need to add (if you're not already doing so): coffee.

While it might initially sound odd, just as coffee adds depth and flavor to chocolate cake and other desserts, the same applies to your savory chili dish. Coffee will bring out the earthy flavor from the existing spices like cumin and cayenne. It will also emphasize the pleasant aroma of ingredients like garlic, onion, and coriander. Essentially the chili's aromatics and flavors will be amplified, with no one ever tasting the actual coffee. You can either add it in the form of espresso powder (around a tablespoon per 2 pounds of meat), or you can use brewed coffee if you have morning leftovers.