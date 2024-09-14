How To Thicken Chili Without Throwing Off The Taste
When people talk about hearty foods, they are usually talking about dishes that are particularly dense and comforting. These usually consist of things like lasagna, meatloaf and mashed potatoes, and pot pies. And let's not forget chili, which is traditionally thick and chunky. But when your chili turns out too thin and brothy, it can ruin that warm, soothing feeling that usually comes with sitting down on a cold night with a bowl of chili. Fortunately, you don't have to start a new pot from scratch. Simply sprinkle in some cornmeal or masa harina.
These two corn-based ingredients will absorb excess liquid in the Tex-Mex favorite and add a subtle corn flavor to the mix, which will compliment most chili recipes, from Cincinnati chili to Texas red ... just don't break the one unbreakable rule of Texas chili. Start with a few tablespoons of cornmeal or masa harina for a full pot of chili, which you'll stir in towards the end of the cooking process. Simmer until the chili thickens, and add more if you want a thicker consistency.
There's more than one way to thicken chili
While we think cornmeal or masa harina is, arguably, the best way to thicken chili, it certainly isn't the only method that will turn your chili from brothy to bulky. We don't recommend how Jacques Pepin thickens soup (he uses instant mashed potato flakes), but you can simply let your pot of chili simmer a bit longer. Remove the lid so that the steam and, thus, excess liquid, escapes. This will also allow the flavors from your ingredients to concentrate and become more flavorful. If you're using beans in the recipe, try partially mashing them. The high starch content acts as a great, natural thickener to chili.
Many people will reach for flour, which is a great thickener to lots of dishes including soups, sauces and gravies. However, if you add raw flour to a pot of chili, you could end up with large clumps of gummy flour which neither tastes nor looks appetizing. Instead, create a slurry by whisking some of the cooking liquid into some flour until the mixture is smooth. Pour this into the pot of chili and slowly simmer until the whole dish is thickened to your liking. Most people know that cornbread tastes great with chili (it's made with tasty cornmeal, after all), but instead of serving it on the side, try placing a square in the bottom of your bowl and pour your chili on top. The bread will start to absorb the liquid and taste delicious when you scoop everything up together.