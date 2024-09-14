How To Thicken Chili Without Throwing Off The Taste

While we think cornmeal or masa harina is, arguably, the best way to thicken chili, it certainly isn't the only method that will turn your chili from brothy to bulky. We don't recommend how Jacques Pepin thickens soup (he uses instant mashed potato flakes), but you can simply let your pot of chili simmer a bit longer. Remove the lid so that the steam and, thus, excess liquid, escapes. This will also allow the flavors from your ingredients to concentrate and become more flavorful. If you're using beans in the recipe, try partially mashing them. The high starch content acts as a great, natural thickener to chili.

Many people will reach for flour, which is a great thickener to lots of dishes including soups, sauces and gravies. However, if you add raw flour to a pot of chili, you could end up with large clumps of gummy flour which neither tastes nor looks appetizing. Instead, create a slurry by whisking some of the cooking liquid into some flour until the mixture is smooth. Pour this into the pot of chili and slowly simmer until the whole dish is thickened to your liking. Most people know that cornbread tastes great with chili (it's made with tasty cornmeal, after all), but instead of serving it on the side, try placing a square in the bottom of your bowl and pour your chili on top. The bread will start to absorb the liquid and taste delicious when you scoop everything up together.

