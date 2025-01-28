The Sweet Spice Giada De Laurentiis Uses For Carbonara Sauce

Giada De Laurentiis is an Italian-American chef best known as being "the" leading Italian TV cooking show host for nearly two decades. With a couple of Emmy Awards, several New York Times bestselling cookbooks, and more than a handful of cooking shows, it's safe to say that she has taught many generations of viewers what Italian food, cooking, and culture really is — and that's just scraping the surface. All things considered, when De Laurentiis tells us to put cinnamon in a carbonara sauce, we just do it.

An authentic Italian carbonara is made with a long pasta (typically spaghetti, though linguine, fettuccine, and bucatini are also acceptable), raw beaten eggs, pecorino romano cheese, cured pork (preferably guanciale or pancetta), and freshly cracked black pepper. In the case of De Laurentiis' Cinnamon-Pancetta Carbonara recipe, a few sprinkles of American fusion come in the form of using half bacon and half pancetta, employing cream for extra richness, using only egg yolks instead of full eggs, swapping in parmesan cheese (it's easier to find in the U.S. than pecorino romano), reaching for fettuccine (a thicker, wider pasta), tossing in chopped chives, and last but certainly not least, dashing in a skosh of ground cinnamon. The Pasta Queen might not approve of the cured meats in this carbonara, but who are we to question De Laurentiis?

As with adding cinnamon to any recipe, sweet or savory, the spice brings a nice balance of warming flavor, and this is exactly why De Laurentiis includes it in her carbonara sauce. The real kicker, though, is when it's added in the recipe.