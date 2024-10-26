The Cured Meat The Pasta Queen Never Puts In Her Carbonara

As is often the case with dishes, especially Italian dishes, the origin of spaghetti carbonara is hotly disputed. Some assert that the hearty meal of pasta and cured pork only came into being in the aftermath of World War II, when Italians had to make food from whatever rations they were given. Others believe that, while the name "carbonara" may be a relatively recent invention, the dish itself was around before it got its familiar name. Some think it was made for Italian coal miners, others think it was made to honor a secret society from the early days of the Risorgimento. But all of them, doubtlessly, will swear by a certain way of making it –- this is Italian cooking, after all.

Nadia Caterina Munno, also known as the Pasta Queen, has turned her lifelong passion for pasta and Italian cuisine into millions of followers on social media, not to mention her own show on Amazon Prime called, naturally, "The Pasta Queen." She tackles carbonara in Episode 8, and tells you, in no uncertain terms, what cut of meat to use (and not to use). The Pasta Queen insists that bacon has no place in the dish — only guanciale (cured pork jowl) will do for your carbonara.