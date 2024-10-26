The Cured Meat The Pasta Queen Never Puts In Her Carbonara
As is often the case with dishes, especially Italian dishes, the origin of spaghetti carbonara is hotly disputed. Some assert that the hearty meal of pasta and cured pork only came into being in the aftermath of World War II, when Italians had to make food from whatever rations they were given. Others believe that, while the name "carbonara" may be a relatively recent invention, the dish itself was around before it got its familiar name. Some think it was made for Italian coal miners, others think it was made to honor a secret society from the early days of the Risorgimento. But all of them, doubtlessly, will swear by a certain way of making it –- this is Italian cooking, after all.
Nadia Caterina Munno, also known as the Pasta Queen, has turned her lifelong passion for pasta and Italian cuisine into millions of followers on social media, not to mention her own show on Amazon Prime called, naturally, "The Pasta Queen." She tackles carbonara in Episode 8, and tells you, in no uncertain terms, what cut of meat to use (and not to use). The Pasta Queen insists that bacon has no place in the dish — only guanciale (cured pork jowl) will do for your carbonara.
For carbonara, accept no substitutes
Those who want to make Italian dishes but don't live near a specialty butcher will often use bacon as a substitute for less common pieces of cured pork. After all, the most important part is that it tastes porky and salty, right? Not according to the Pasta Queen. Nadia explains that bacon is simply the wrong choice: it's cured only briefly before smoking, lending it a less complex flavor.
Instead of bacon, Nadia advocates for using guanciale, or cured pork jowl, for your carbonara. Not only is it fattier than bacon (coming from the pig's cheek rather than the belly), but it's aged for three months or more, which lends it a richness and complexity of flavor that you just won't get from any other cut. Although you're free to do whatever you please in your own kitchen (the Pasta Queen can't spy on you there, as far as we know), you would do well to take her advice. If you happen to need more uses for your leftover guanciale, why not whip up an authentic pasta all'Amatriciana?