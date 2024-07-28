Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet Pan Technique For Crispy Lasagna Edges

If your family fights over the crispy corners of lasagna every time you bake pasta, Giada De Laurentiis has a solution that just might put a stop to those noodle-inspired tiffs. For maximum crispiness, try using De Laurentiis' technique for layerless lasagna, which the erstwhile Food Network star explains in a YouTube video.

To kick things off, De Laurentiis opts for shorter noodle pieces, instead of full-length lasagna noodles. Rather than layering the noodles with sauce and cheese, she mixes everything together and then spreads the cheese and sauce-coated noodles on a sheet pan. Bits of the noodles stick out over the top of the mixture, creating a bumpy texture (and more pasta corners to crisp up).

De Laurentiis places all of this into the oven until it's golden brown and crispy. And while her cooking process might seem pretty par for the course as far as baking lasagna goes, a unique combination of factors — the cut of the noodles, the cheese, the shallow pan without a cover — produces the crispy lasagna noodles that she and so many other pasta-loving foodies adore.

