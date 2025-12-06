The Old-School 'Depression Burgers' That Have Made A Comeback
It's gotta be a really good burger if its popularity spans more than 100 years. The Oklahoma Fried Onion Burger reigns supreme over many other burgers due to its highly satisfying, balanced flavors. Perhaps one of the first iterations of the perfect crispy smash burger, the traditional Oklahoma Fried Onion Burger consists of paper-thin yellow or white onion slices smashed into a seasoned beef patty; topped with American cheese, mustard, and pickles; sandwiched between two soft potato buns.
The burger garnered the nickname "Depression burger" because many mistakenly believe it originated in the 1930s Depression era. But, in actuality, the burger was created in 1922 in El Reno, Oklahoma, during The Great Railroad Strike. Ross Davis developed the burger at his restaurant, Hamburger Inn, aiming to stretch his store of pricey beef by combining it with less-expensive onions. Each patty had a 1:1 ratio of beef to onions. Sold for five cents a piece, they were instantly popular with local railroad workers looking for cheap meals. As meat and onions were typical of the "poor man's meal" of the Great Depression, it's no surprise this burger's prevalence grew through that time.
Davis may have created the Oklahoma Fried Onion Burger, but hamburger specialist George Motz is credited for putting the burger on the global map. Today, by modifying the cooking techniques and toppings of the original, chefs everywhere elevate the already hard-to-beat burger, bringing a taste of El Reno, Oklahoma, to the world stage.
How to elevate the Oklahoma Fried Onion Burger
There's a saying that goes, "Why mess with perfection?" But what if you could make an ideal burger even more perfect? Home cooks and professional chefs continually alter the delectable Oklahoma Fried Onion Burger, leveling up the favorite in all kinds of new ways. For example, in its traditional form, buns are steamed on top of the burger to amplify the beef and onion flavors. However, perhaps taking a hint from J. Kenji López-Alt's recipe, one Redditor amplified the flavor by also covering the patty and bun with a towel to increase the steaminess, creating deep, onion-infused, mouthwatering bites.
While the original burger features minimal toppings, beef and caramelized onions lend themselves to a variety of accompaniments. Although you would find the Hamburger Inn version topped with American cheese, substituting cheddar, gouda, muenster, and Swiss cheeses would be just as delicious. Tomatoes and iceberg lettuce top the list of the perfect burger toppings for any party, but if you want to fancify your burger, add some blue cheese crumbles, mushrooms, bacon, and even chili jam.