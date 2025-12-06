The Old-School 'Depression Burgers' That Have Made A Comeback

It's gotta be a really good burger if its popularity spans more than 100 years. The Oklahoma Fried Onion Burger reigns supreme over many other burgers due to its highly satisfying, balanced flavors. Perhaps one of the first iterations of the perfect crispy smash burger, the traditional Oklahoma Fried Onion Burger consists of paper-thin yellow or white onion slices smashed into a seasoned beef patty; topped with American cheese, mustard, and pickles; sandwiched between two soft potato buns.

The burger garnered the nickname "Depression burger" because many mistakenly believe it originated in the 1930s Depression era. But, in actuality, the burger was created in 1922 in El Reno, Oklahoma, during The Great Railroad Strike. Ross Davis developed the burger at his restaurant, Hamburger Inn, aiming to stretch his store of pricey beef by combining it with less-expensive onions. Each patty had a 1:1 ratio of beef to onions. Sold for five cents a piece, they were instantly popular with local railroad workers looking for cheap meals. As meat and onions were typical of the "poor man's meal" of the Great Depression, it's no surprise this burger's prevalence grew through that time.

Davis may have created the Oklahoma Fried Onion Burger, but hamburger specialist George Motz is credited for putting the burger on the global map. Today, by modifying the cooking techniques and toppings of the original, chefs everywhere elevate the already hard-to-beat burger, bringing a taste of El Reno, Oklahoma, to the world stage.