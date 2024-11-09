How To Build A Perfect Burger Topping Station For Your Next Party
Whether you're serving up sliders for a small group or grilling patties by the dozen for a large gathering of family and friends, burgers are an American menu staple. With a simple ground meat blend, this fuss-free, low-key meal is quick to assemble — and so are the toppings. Take it up a notch with a burger topping station, which is always in style, whether you're hosting a dinner party, holiday celebration, or Saturday hangout in the backyard.
By neatly organizing the burgers, toppings, condiments, and sauces in one place, it's easy for guests to create an incredible, edible masterpiece they're bound to enjoy. Plus, it takes the burden off the person hosting to craft individual burgers one at a time, making the prep and clean-up process that much simpler. If you haven't tried a burger topping station before, now's your opportunity. Here's your no-fail guide to creating a stunning burger topping station for your next get-together.
Map your burger buffet
First, select your buffet table. This is the centerpiece where you'll be serving burgers and toppings throughout the meal. Make sure it's in a central location such as in the kitchen, dining room, out on the deck, or on the patio. Ensure there's enough room on all sides for foot traffic and for partygoers to comfortably walk around as they load their burgers full of delicious toppings and condiments. Once you have the table and its location finalized, choose a tablecloth to go on top. Look for a tablecloth that matches the party's theme: a holiday print, birthday-related, or even just a brightly colored solid to draw in hungry guests. Consider something easily disposable or that you can throw in the wash, because chances are it'll have a few crumbs or stains by the end of the night.
Next, make a list of the toppings that will be available: lettuce, tomato, onion, several cheeses, buns, pickles, and condiments. For each topping, write a sticky note and place it on the plate you'll use to serve it during the party. Then, put the accompanying serving utensil on top. This pre-party planning trick makes it easier to pull burger toppings out of the fridge on the day of and arrange them quickly without wondering if something is missing or if there's enough room on the table for every topping.
What to serve for a burger bar party
Now, it's on to the fun stuff: the choice of burger toppings. The possibilities are endless, but keeping the guest list and people's preferences in mind can help you decide what to prepare. Classic toppings, like leafy green lettuce, ripe tomato slices, tangy bread-and-butter pickles, and white or red onion slices are safe bets. Throw in a couple of unique options like avocado slices, grilled pineapple rings, arugula, crispy bacon strips, guacamole, fried eggs, or shredded hash browns.
The key is striking a balance of "traditional" toppings while offering guests a chance to explore if they feel inclined. Cheese is a must, so have two or three options on hand. American, cheddar, and Pepper Jack are crowd-pleasers. Spreadable cheeses make for quick, easy serving and melt quickly on warm burgers. Some options to try to liven things up include a port wine cheese spread, garlic and herb spread, or a creamy white cheddar spread.
Last, but certainly not least, are the condiments, which is where you can get the most creative. Sure, you could offer ketchup, mustard, and relish. But why not make room for a grainy Dijon mustard, corn relish, or an onion relish? A homemade barbecue sauce, sriracha ketchup, or ketchup-mayo sauce would do wonders on top of a juicy, seasoned, organic ground beef patty. Give yourself and your guests permission to build burgers with unexpected and delicious toppings, and you'll serve up a winner every time.