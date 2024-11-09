How To Build A Perfect Burger Topping Station For Your Next Party

First, select your buffet table. This is the centerpiece where you'll be serving burgers and toppings throughout the meal. Make sure it's in a central location such as in the kitchen, dining room, out on the deck, or on the patio. Ensure there's enough room on all sides for foot traffic and for partygoers to comfortably walk around as they load their burgers full of delicious toppings and condiments. Once you have the table and its location finalized, choose a tablecloth to go on top. Look for a tablecloth that matches the party's theme: a holiday print, birthday-related, or even just a brightly colored solid to draw in hungry guests. Consider something easily disposable or that you can throw in the wash, because chances are it'll have a few crumbs or stains by the end of the night.

Next, make a list of the toppings that will be available: lettuce, tomato, onion, several cheeses, buns, pickles, and condiments. For each topping, write a sticky note and place it on the plate you'll use to serve it during the party. Then, put the accompanying serving utensil on top. This pre-party planning trick makes it easier to pull burger toppings out of the fridge on the day of and arrange them quickly without wondering if something is missing or if there's enough room on the table for every topping.