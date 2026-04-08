Fresh Pineapple For Baking? Go The Canned Route Instead (Here's Why)

Whether you're making a pineapple upside-down cake or Johnny Cash's beloved tropical pie recipe, pineapples are vital to many of the very best fruity desserts and pastries that we love to bake in the kitchen. However, as is often the case when dealing with fruits while baking, the decision between using canned or fresh pineapples can be a difficult one, especially for those new to cooking with the ingredient. Luckily, we spoke to Beth Baumgartner — a cookbook author and the founder of the popular baking blog The First Year — who explained exactly why fresh pineapple actually isn't the ideal choice in most cases.

"Bakers often choose canned pineapple over fresh because fresh pineapple contains enzymes that can break down structure in baked goods," Baumgartner explained, "while canned pineapple has been heat-processed to deactivate those enzymes, making it more reliable, plus it's sweeter ... canned pineapple is generally the better choice for baked goods like cakes and desserts where consistency matters."

Despite canned pineapples' superiority over fresh ones for baking, it's important to remember that the sweeter, more consistent version of the fruit still needs some prepping before you add it to your cake or pie. It's essential to drain the canned pineapple well and pat the fruit pieces dry to get rid of extra moisture. " ... You may need to do several rounds of patting to fully remove the moisture and prevent soggy crusts or overly wet batter," Baumgartner added.