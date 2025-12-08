This 6-Ingredient Tropical Pie Was One Of Johnny Cash's Favorites

Johnny Cash comes across as a gritty Southern man who valued hard work, simple living, and home cooking. The Southern comfort cooking part is particularly true. For example, an old school Southern cake that was Johnny Cash's favorite was a dish commonly called scripture cake, which only uses fruit mentioned in the Bible. He was known as a deep lover of his mother's recipes, with his son recalling that he was very fond of her peanut butter cookies and fried catfish. One dessert he particularly loved was actually a little tropical: Mama Cash's pineapple pie.

This comfy recipe uses only six ingredients for the filling and comes with minimal instructions. After beating sugar, butter, a cup of crushed pineapple, flour, vanilla, and two eggs together until smooth, you just pour the mix into a store-bought pie shell and bake for 50 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the pie is browned on top, and jiggles only slightly, the filling will be set. Remove the pie from the oven, cool it until slightly warm or room temperature, and serve.

That's all there is to it! The resulting custard-like pie tastes sweet and tangy with a pineapple bite. It pairs just perfectly with a hot cup of coffee or a cold glass of milk. Considering how easy, sugary, and filling this pie is, it's no surprise that it was one of the vintage country dishes that Johnny Cash enjoyed.