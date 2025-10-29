This Old-School Southern Cake Was One Of Johnny Cash's Favorites

He was the Man in Black. A poster of him flipping the bird to the camera has graced dorm room walls for decades. For a while, he was the one country musician insecure music nerds were allowed to like. From his iconic performance at Folsom Prison to the stark, haunted "American" albums released towards the end of his life, Johnny Cash was a bona fide legend. But what, exactly, does a legend eat? As you might imagine, the Arkansas-born Cash had a taste for country cooking, with one of his favorite desserts being a curious confection called "scripture cake," which he often ate with fruit salad.

If you spend enough time on social media, you've probably heard someone say a particularly cursed phrase that "none of these words are in the Bible." Well, scripture cake solves that problem for you: It's a fruitcake made exclusively from ingredients that appear in the Bible. Butter, for instance, is mentioned in Judges 5:25. ("He asked water, and she gave him milk; she brought forth butter in a lordly dish.") The fruit in this fruitcake comes from 1 Samuel 30:11-12, which mentions figs and raisins. The recipe was essentially designed as a puzzle for young girls in the South, testing both their Bible knowledge and their baking skills. Granted, they bend the rules a bit in some places — while Luke 13:21 does mention a leavening agent, it refers to yeast and not baking powder — but it's fascinating all the same.