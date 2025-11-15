The Comforting Southern Meal That Became Johnny Cash's Signature Dish
Johnny Cash is known to most people as a music legend, a singer-songwriter who blended the sounds of country, rock, blues, and folk music and who famously recorded an album inside the walls of Folsom State Prison in front of a crowd of ecstatic criminals. But those closest to him also knew Cash as a fierce family man who liked to cook. The "Man in Black," as he was known, specifically liked to make chili. Cash's son, John Carter Cash, once said his father was a wonderful chili chef and described his recipe as robust with a lot of depth of flavor.
In 1992, Johnny Cash shared his recipe for "Old Iron Pot Chili" with the "USO Celebrity Cookbook," a compilation of recipes from famous faces who had supported or performed for soldiers as part of the USO's programs. His recipe is simple and straightforward, even using pre-packaged seasonings to flavor the dish. But, instead of using ground beef to bulk up the chili, Cash liked to use chunks of sirloin steak; making this already comforting Southern dish extra hearty and rich. He added onions, canned tomatoes (which are already cooked), tomato paste, canned chili peppers, various herbs and spices, beans, and a touch of sugar which he let simmer for 20 minutes. Cash served his chili topped with shredded cheese.
As with many chili recipes, the longer the dish is simmered, the more enhanced the flavor gets. Simmering this chili for longer not only builds the flavors of the ingredients but also helps those chunks of steak get a little more tender. The point is, don't rush chili, not even Johnny Cash's.
Johnny Cash liked several types of chili
It seems that Johnny Cash had more than one variation on his chili. On a segment of "Huckabee Today," John Carter Cash spoke about his father's chili which he'd included in his cookbook called "The Cash and Carter Family Cookbook." When he demonstrated the chili, he included bell peppers, a beer, and a handful of cornmeal topped with crushed Fritos corn chips and shredded cheese. He then baked the chili in the oven until the top was browned. Johnny Cash apparently liked a spicy version of chili that his cook of over 30 years, Peggy Knight, made for the family.
To pair with Cash's chili (whichever version sounds best to you), you can't go wrong with cornbread. Apparently, cornbread was enjoyed on a daily basis in the Cash household, with Johnny often crumbling it up, pouring buttermilk over it, and eating it with a spoon. If you think this sounds interesting, you'd probably be intrigued by people who pair cornbread with ice cream. In John Carter Cash's cookbook, he included a recipe for another family cornbread favorite, but this one is made with onions, jalapenos, and white cheddar cheese which would taste amazing alongside a bowl of chili. Saltine crackers are another solid choice, but you might consider adding crunchy cheese-flavored chips on top of your chili as well. By this, we mean something like Cheez-It's or Goldfish, not Cheetos.