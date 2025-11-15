The Comforting Southern Meal That Became Johnny Cash's Signature Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Johnny Cash is known to most people as a music legend, a singer-songwriter who blended the sounds of country, rock, blues, and folk music and who famously recorded an album inside the walls of Folsom State Prison in front of a crowd of ecstatic criminals. But those closest to him also knew Cash as a fierce family man who liked to cook. The "Man in Black," as he was known, specifically liked to make chili. Cash's son, John Carter Cash, once said his father was a wonderful chili chef and described his recipe as robust with a lot of depth of flavor.

In 1992, Johnny Cash shared his recipe for "Old Iron Pot Chili" with the "USO Celebrity Cookbook," a compilation of recipes from famous faces who had supported or performed for soldiers as part of the USO's programs. His recipe is simple and straightforward, even using pre-packaged seasonings to flavor the dish. But, instead of using ground beef to bulk up the chili, Cash liked to use chunks of sirloin steak; making this already comforting Southern dish extra hearty and rich. He added onions, canned tomatoes (which are already cooked), tomato paste, canned chili peppers, various herbs and spices, beans, and a touch of sugar which he let simmer for 20 minutes. Cash served his chili topped with shredded cheese.

As with many chili recipes, the longer the dish is simmered, the more enhanced the flavor gets. Simmering this chili for longer not only builds the flavors of the ingredients but also helps those chunks of steak get a little more tender. The point is, don't rush chili, not even Johnny Cash's.