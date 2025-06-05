Old-School Pie Flavors Almost Everyone Has Forgotten About

Unless you're a hard-core pie aficionado, you likely only eat a few pies per year. Maybe you eat a pumpkin or pecan pie around the holidays, when family members break out favorited secret recipes. Maybe you make a habit each summer of going out and picking your own blueberries or cherries, and then turning them into a delectable dessert. Or maybe you have a hometown diner that reliably serves up the best apple pie you've ever eaten. You've probably loved a handful of pies in your life, but if you're only eating a few different types of pies and only a few times throughout the year, your experience of this comfort food may be sadly limited.

Well, it's time to improve your pie-ducation. There are probably some old-school pie flavors that you know about, but that you don't really think about all that often. When you're considering taking a pie to a potluck or adding something new to the holiday dessert table, you don't even consider these selections. We're going far beyond the coconut cream pies, chess pies, lemon meringue pies, and peach pies that, while not as popular as pumpkin or apple, still find their place on bakery shelves. These are the old-school pie flavors that almost everyone has forgotten about.