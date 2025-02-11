Yes, Vinegar Pie Is A Real Thing And It's A Longtime Southern Tradition

It might take you a minute to get past the shock that, yes, vinegar pie is a real thing, and it's certainly made with real vinegar. (However, it's basically used to boost the pie's acidity rather than being its dominant flavor.) Vinegar pie often gets grouped in with other pies known as "desperation pies" due to their popularity during the Great Depression when certain ingredients were hard to come by. Simple, cheap substitutes were sought to make all types of dishes at this time, including these choose-your-own-adventure Depression meals. For example, when lemons were scarce, vinegar made a fine substitute. Chess pie, water pie (which is like a magic trick in your oven), and buttermilk pie are some other examples of popular desperation pies.

While we don't know exactly when vinegar pie became popular in the South, one of the earliest references to it is an 1891 diary entry written by a woman named Nannie Stillwell Jackson. Jackson lived on a farm in Arkansas and documented her life in what eventually became a published book titled, "Vinegar Pie and Chicken Bread." In it, she described the pie as being "so good."

As to why the South took to vinegar pie and other desperation pies, the answer, perhaps, lies in the fact that Arkansas and other Southern states were struggling long before the Great Depression arrived. Once the Great Depression hit, Southern states were particularly affected, especially in the 1930s when a number of dust storms wrecked the South, causing widespread devastation to people, crops, and animals. Given these circumstances, it is not difficult to see why so many people in the South resorted to cooking and eating vinegar pie, cementing the dish's status as a Southern tradition.