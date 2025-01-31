Why A Bit Of Lemon Juice Works Wonders In Apple Pie

When it comes to apple pies, these tips and tricks to make them even better are plentiful. However, one method that countless bakers and pastry aficionados swear by is using lemon juice when making apple pie. There are two notable ways to do this, with the more commonly used tactic being all about the preparation stage for your apples. Essentially, by soaking your apples in lemon juice after you core, peel, and slice them, you stop the apples from browning during preparation. This happens because the lemon juice's acidity prevents the apples from oxidizing, a process that occurs when peeled apples are exposed to oxygen for too long, causing them to turn brown.

While browning apples aren't inherently bad for your apple pie, they aren't ideal for the pastry, so using your lemon juice to keep your apples in good shape goes a long way in the long run. Plus, soaking your apples in lemon juice can help counteract the sometimes overwhelming sweetness of apple pies, giving them a more balanced taste due to the juice's citrus acidity.