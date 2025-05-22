Here's When The Peak Season For Pineapple Is

To check for ripeness, first give the pineapple a good look over. Notice if the leaves are shiny green and slightly waxy, or if the leaves are brown and crusty. Try pulling a green leaf off the crown — if it's easily removed, the pineapple is definitely ripe. Another way to test a pineapple's ripeness is to pick it up. Yes, you might feel silly, and someone may look at you with a raised eyebrow (speaking from personal experience), but the heavier a pineapple is, the more likely it's juicy, tender, and ripe for eating. Lastly, give the pineapple a gentle squeeze. If there's some give, but it's mostly firm, you've picked a winner. If it feels mushy or you're able to leave a finger indentation on the side, the pineapple is likely overripe.

If you accidentally select an underripe pineapple, some people say that turning it upside down for two or three days helps to redistribute the sugar and juices at the fruit's base. But, according to William Goldfield, director of corporate communications at Dole Food Company, this is more of a pineapple myth than a hard fact. That's because pineapple is a non-climacteric fruit, which means it only ripens when attached to the parent plant. Once harvested, a pineapple is done ripening. Goldfield recommends limiting pineapple storage time and eating the fruit within three days of buying. If you really can't stomach an underripe pineapple, try grilling it for a burger or baking it into a cake. This warming process will help the pineapple to sweeten up.