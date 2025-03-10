How Long Does A Whole Pineapple Stay Good To Eat?

Fresh pineapple tastes way better than the canned stuff, so even though there's an added step of having to slice off the skin, it's definitely worth the extra effort. The spiky-looking fruit might look a bit intimidating, but there's not a ton to do when cutting one up. First, slice off the top, where the leaves are. Then slice down the sides, trying to stay as close to the edge of the fruit as possible to remove the rough peel.

You're likely going to expose little dark pits or dots, which are called "eyes." If you can't tell by looking at them, they're inedible, so you'll need to remove them by using a few shallow v-shaped cuts and a flick of the wrist to get them out. The center of the pineapple is tough and woody, and you'll be able to identify it by its circular, column-like shape. Line up your knife with one of its edges and slice down vertically, taking off four vertical wedges. Those wedges are the ones you can now slice up to eat. You can discard the core since you can't really chew through it.

Even though it might take a few tries to get the most flesh out of your pineapple, it's certainly worth the effort. Just do your best to make sure you use yours within three days, and you'll be rewarded with a bunch of sugary and juicy bites at their very peak of freshness.