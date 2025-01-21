The Storage Trick That Makes Pineapple Effortlessly Sweeter

Before sharing this latest cooking hack (or, rather, non-cooking hack, since it's mostly meant to sweeten fruit that'll be eaten raw), I'll start with a disclaimer: This isn't something I'd ever do myself, because the thing I love best about fresh pineapple is its tanginess. I deliberately buy and eat underripe pineapples since I find soft, sweet fruit to be nothing but disappointment. Still, just because I write about food, doesn't mean I can't acknowledge that some of my opinions are unpopular (I also think milk doesn't belong anywhere near cereal), so I don't mind sharing how to de-tang a pineapple. According to a book called Dessert and Booze Hacks, the secret to sweeter pineapple lies in turning it upside-down.

But I digress. We were talking about the pineapple sweetening hack, which involves a little more than fruit flipping. First, you cut off the crown. (You can also twist it off if you're game to try the pull-apart method of knife-free pineapple opening.) Once the fruit is de-crowned, put it on a plate, bald spot down, and cover it with foil or plastic wrap. After two to three days in the fridge, the sweeter juices that collect on the bottom of the pineapple should have spread throughout the fruit, making the top slices taste more sugary than they ordinarily would.