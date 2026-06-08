13 Dollar Tree Chocolate Bars Actually Worth Grabbing
Dollar Tree is the low-cost candy kingdom. It's a great place to pick up trendy new treats and old-timey favorites alike (our 15 top picks include both), including some vintage movie treats that you won't find at today's concession stands. The candy aisle, as well as the rest of the store, hides some gourmet goodies, many of which are of the chocolate variety. Colorful bagged candies hanging from pegs may take up much of the room in the store area devoted to confectionery, but Dollar Tree does feature a surprisingly large selection of high-quality candy bars.
The store has its share of standbys from big names such as M&Ms and Reese's, but our finds are focused on candies you may not be able to find elsewhere. Either that or they're the kind of thing you'd be surprised to see at a dollar store. We're also shouting out lesser-known siblings of the perennially popular Hershey bar and Snickers. Each item on the list is well worth trying, and not one of them will set you back more than $1.50. Most are just $1.25, in fact, so even if you buy them all you'll be out a grand total of $17.25.
A bar that looks like a billion bucks
Who wants to be a billionaire? Everybody, since even millionaires can barely afford rent these days. Sadly, the billionaires we already have are hoarding all the money, so the chance of getting your hands on a fortune are slim to none. For just a buck and a quarter, though, you can buy the Palmer Chococash Double Crisp Billion Dollar Bar and feel like a 1%er, if only for a moment. These bars are a lot of fun to hand out for Halloween since they allow you to cosplay as a philanthropist even if you don't possess a winning Powerball ticket.
A creamy caramel-filled bar
You're probably familiar with those Ghirardelli chocolate squares you can buy by the bagful, but did you know they come in a more portable form? The Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel bar consists of two such squares in a single wrapper, so there's one for you and one for sharing — or not. If anyone else wants some, they can always buy their own since these bars are just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
A salty caramel-filled bar
If a person is both sweet and salty, they're sure to make life interesting and the same can be said of a candy bar. Specifically, the Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel bar. Aside from the saltiness of the caramel filling, it differs from the bar above by being coated in dark chocolate instead of milk. Apart from that it's a fairly similar product since it also consists of a pair of Ghirardelli squares and is priced at $1.25.
An elongated chocolate truffle
Like Ghirardelli, Lindt is better known for chocolate available in non-bar form. In the case of the Swiss chocolatier, most people associate the brand with the individually-wrapped truffle orbs known as Lindor. The $1.25 Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffle Bar is similar in flavor and texture but is made in the form of a long, skinny stick with indentations that allow it to be broken into bite-sized pieces.
A caramel version of Lindor truffle bars
Just like the Lindor truffles, the Lindor truffle bar also comes in more than one variety. Besides the milk chocolate one, Dollar Tree also carries the Lindor Caramel Milk Chocolate Bar. It, too, costs just $1.25 and can be broken into bits if you want to stretch out your enjoyment for as long as you can.
European candy that's not just for kids
Kinder is the German word for children and Bueno is Spanish for good, but you don't have to clean your room and do your homework to enjoy this candy bar. All you need to do is shell out $1.50 at Dollar Tree for a Kinder Bueno, which tastes like a Twix had a baby with a piece of Ferrero Rocher. (The similarity to the latter should come as no surprise, since Ferrero makes both candies.)
That same European candy minus the crunchy stuff
Kinder Bueno may be one of the more famous products to bear that name (along with the controversial Kinder Surprise Egg which was banned as a choking hazard), but there are plenty of others. Dollar Tree also carries the Kinder Milk Chocolate Bar, which holds a surprise of its own. As the name implies, the outside of the bar is milk chocolate. The "milk" part of the name, however, also applies to the creamy filling, which is flavored with vanilla. Unlike the Kinder Bueno this bar doesn't include wafers, so it's pure, smooth sweetness and it can be yours for $1.50. This price makes both Kinder bars "premium" items at Dollar Tree, since they cost a whole 25 cents above the baseline price of $1.25. Still, a buck and a half for European chocolate is a pretty good deal.
A hard-to-find Hershey bar
If you're looking for Mr. Goodbar (the candy, not the kind of creepy '70s film of the same name), you can easily find tiny ones in bags of Hershey's minis. The elusive full-size Mr. Goodbar, however, can be harder to come by, but Dollar Tree's got him. Just like Kinder, Mr. Goodbar is one of the more expensive candies at $1.50 apiece, but it's well worth the expenditure if you're a fan of milk chocolate combined with crunchy peanuts.
A paler shade of Hershey bar
The Hershey's Cookie's 'n' Creme bar may be one of the more underrated items produced by the legendary chocolate brand. Yes, we all know that white chocolate isn't "real" chocolate, nor does it have the same superfood status accorded to high-cacao dark chocolate. It does, however, taste pretty great, especially when combined with chocolate cookie crumbs. These bars cost $1.50 each at Dollar Tree and are worth each and every one of those (now obsolete) pennies.
Minty mini bars
Andes Creme De Menthe thins, like the liqueur they're named after, seem like something you'd serve after a fancy (albeit slightly retro) dinner party. In bar form, however, the $1.25 Andes Creme De Menthe Snap Bar makes for a satisfying snack. If you have enough self-control not to eat it in one go, it can be broken apart into smaller pieces for saving or sharing.
Snickers with a different kind of nut
Your standard Snickers bar (and yes, Dollar Tree does sell these) consists of a layer of peanuts in caramel sitting atop another one of nougat, with the whole thing enclosed in milk chocolate. They're pretty easy to come by just about anywhere, but the same can't be said of their slightly elevated cousin, Snickers Almond. (It's pretty much the same, only with a nut upgrade.) While Dollar Tree doesn't currently carry full-sized Snickers Almond bars, it does sell the fun-sized ones priced at $1.25 for a five-pack.
A viral sensation made affordable
If you've yet to try the viral Dubai chocolate bar (the one with the bright green filling) you might be put off by the price. Some of these bars can cost $15 apiece, but a much cheaper alternative can be found at Dollar Tree for a mere $1.25. Despite the price, the Beyoglu Dubaco Dubai Milk Chocolate Bar is really quite delicious. One Dollar Tree customer calls this Turkish import "Affordable Excellence" and says, "I'm in love the smoothness of the chocolate and the texture of the Pistachio mixture are perfect."
A year-round taste of Christmas
A long time ago, when oranges were a rare and expensive treat, a fortunate child might get one in the toe of their Christmas stocking. In later years, oranges lost their luster and became more commonplace, so in the 1930s a company called Terry's stepped up to make oranges out of chocolate. This candy is mostly only available during the holiday season, but Terry's produces a year-round version that Dollar Tree sells for $1.25. The Terry's Chocolate Orange bar consists of the same orange-flavored milk chocolate as the beloved Christmas orange and while it isn't shaped like the spherical fruit, it can still be separated into segments.