13 Dollar Tree Chocolate Bars Actually Worth Grabbing

Dollar Tree is the low-cost candy kingdom. It's a great place to pick up trendy new treats and old-timey favorites alike (our 15 top picks include both), including some vintage movie treats that you won't find at today's concession stands. The candy aisle, as well as the rest of the store, hides some gourmet goodies, many of which are of the chocolate variety. Colorful bagged candies hanging from pegs may take up much of the room in the store area devoted to confectionery, but Dollar Tree does feature a surprisingly large selection of high-quality candy bars.

The store has its share of standbys from big names such as M&Ms and Reese's, but our finds are focused on candies you may not be able to find elsewhere. Either that or they're the kind of thing you'd be surprised to see at a dollar store. We're also shouting out lesser-known siblings of the perennially popular Hershey bar and Snickers. Each item on the list is well worth trying, and not one of them will set you back more than $1.50. Most are just $1.25, in fact, so even if you buy them all you'll be out a grand total of $17.25.