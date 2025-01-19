The Reason They Don't Sell Kinder Surprise Eggs In America

Growing up in Argentina, Kinder Surprise eggs were an inexpensive joy. On the way home from school, we'd get one and spend the whole walk shaking it and guessing what might be inside. Once home, we'd unwrap the foil to savor the creamy milk and white chocolate and (attempt to) pry open the plastic capsule inside with sticky fingers to get to the toy. The chocolate? Delicious. The toy? A small figurine or puzzle. The experience? Unmatched and magical. But the world-beloved Kinder Surprise is the chocolate egg Americans can't have. These little treats full of joy are banned in the United States because, in 1938, a law was passed prohibiting the sale of confectionary items containing "non-nutritive objects," and the Kinder Surprise's plastic capsule, which holds the toy, is considered just that.

Sure, I understand the concern. Swallowing plastic is dangerous, especially for small children. But the capsule is far too large for an adult to swallow, even if they're trying to open it with their teeth — and it's impossible for a child to open. Somehow, the rest of the world (over 100 countries spread through all seven continents) manages just fine. Of course, there are other treats to enjoy in the United States, like Jose Andre's' favorite childhood treat, the Pantera Rosa snack cakes, or peanut pies that fill some adults with nostalgic joy, but none are like the Kinder Surprise Egg. When you grow up with certain treats, you develop an attachment, one that goes beyond texture and flavor and makes losing access feel, well, bitter.