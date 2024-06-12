José Andrés' Favorite Childhood Cake Is Like A Barbiecore Twinkie

Few things can trigger fond memories and goofy grins like cherished nostalgic snacks. For Americans, it might be Dunkaroos, Planters Cheez Balls, chocolate pudding in a tin can, or the short-lived Crystal Pepsi (may it rest in peace). The same is true for people all over the world, including José Andrés, the spirited restaurateur and humanitarian who calls Spain home. In a YouTube video posted by First We Feast, Andrés discusses his favorite childhood snacks from his homeland and includes a snack cake that Barbie would definitely stock at her Dreamhouse or Malibu beach pad.

Advertisement

Pantera Rosa cakes are well-known sweet treats in Spain and are immediately recognizable by their bright pink shell. Andrés explains, "This is what all children grow up eating in Spain. It's the most delicious sponge cake." Depicted on the package is the classic cartoon character, the Pink Panther, which is exactly what Pantera Rosa translates to in English. About the size and shape of Twinkies, these yellow-colored sponges are similarly filled with cream, but are then coated with a layer of pink icing. Andrés suggests that the flavor is reminiscent of raspberry or strawberry, which would certainly explain the rosy hue, but the ingredients list doesn't exactly jive with his opinion.