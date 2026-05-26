15 Dollar Tree Candies You Need To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip

Candy connoisseurs in the internet age have an almost infinite amount of options since you can source just about any candy on the planet from some online retailer or other. Even if you don't want to pay exorbitant shipping and handling fees, you can find quite a selection of old-timey candies at Cracker Barrel or the latest TikTok trendy ones at Five Below (here's a dozen you should try at least once). The place where I do most of my candy shopping, however, may surprise you. I start my candy hunting at Dollar Tree, a store that combines an unexpectedly excellent variety of confections with the low, low prices the chain is famous for.

Over the years, Dollar Tree has evolved from a store where everything really did cost just a buck (which is sadly no longer the case, as prices now start at $1.25) to a place where you can find gourmet goodies hiding in plain sight. Its candy section, too, has expanded exponentially, to the point where you can find anything from long-forgotten nostalgic treats to popular new picks carried by pricier retailers. The selection below includes a little bit of everything, and not one item costs more than $1.50. Dollar Tree's stock does tend to fluctuate, so not every candy may be in stock at every store every time you shop there. The website, however, can let you know which stores in your area are currently carrying what. You may also be able to have them shipped to a Dollar Tree near you for free pickup as long as you order a minimum of 12 units.