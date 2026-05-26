15 Dollar Tree Candies You Need To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip
Candy connoisseurs in the internet age have an almost infinite amount of options since you can source just about any candy on the planet from some online retailer or other. Even if you don't want to pay exorbitant shipping and handling fees, you can find quite a selection of old-timey candies at Cracker Barrel or the latest TikTok trendy ones at Five Below (here's a dozen you should try at least once). The place where I do most of my candy shopping, however, may surprise you. I start my candy hunting at Dollar Tree, a store that combines an unexpectedly excellent variety of confections with the low, low prices the chain is famous for.
Over the years, Dollar Tree has evolved from a store where everything really did cost just a buck (which is sadly no longer the case, as prices now start at $1.25) to a place where you can find gourmet goodies hiding in plain sight. Its candy section, too, has expanded exponentially, to the point where you can find anything from long-forgotten nostalgic treats to popular new picks carried by pricier retailers. The selection below includes a little bit of everything, and not one item costs more than $1.50. Dollar Tree's stock does tend to fluctuate, so not every candy may be in stock at every store every time you shop there. The website, however, can let you know which stores in your area are currently carrying what. You may also be able to have them shipped to a Dollar Tree near you for free pickup as long as you order a minimum of 12 units.
A bar-shaped chocolate orange
A Terry's chocolate orange, the actual orange-shaped kind that breaks apart into wedge-shaped segments, was something my sisters and I always used to get in the toe of our Christmas stockings when we were kids. Who knew Terry's made this treat in bar-shaped form, as well? I was pretty excited to see them at Dollar Tree, and the best part is the 1.23-ounce Terry's Chocolate Orange Confection bar is available year-round for just $1.25.
A candy that dates back to the Great Depression
Crunchy Peanut Butter Bars, aka Zebra Bars, have been made by the Texas-based Atkinson Candy Company since 1932. This Depression-era candy is something you might see at Cracker Barrel, but it doesn't feature in that company's online catalog. You'll definitely find it at Dollar Tree, though, and a 3-ounce bag purchased there will cost you just a buck and a quarter.
Another vintage treat from the 1930s
Chick-o-Stick is another confection made by Atkinson Candy Company, and it, too, is a vintage snack people loved back in the 1930s. The name, however, was coined a few decades later, since the original moniker "Chicken Bones" was already copyrighted. (Go figure!) Would one of these peanut butter and toasted coconut treats taste as sweet by any other name? Only people in their late 70s or older would be able to answer that question, but candy fans of all ages can purchase 3-ounce bags of Chick-o-Stick candies for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Caffeine in chocolate form
Want a pick-me-up that won't have you running to the restroom within the hour? Try a handful of Kopper's Chocolate Espresso Beans, available in both dark and milk chocolate. They're one of the tastiest ways to get a caffeine infusion, and Dollar Tree sells 2-ounce bags of each variety for just $1.25 (or approximately ¼ the price of a short mocha at Starbucks).
Candy shaped like ice cream cones
One of my favorite Dollar Tree food finds from 2025 was Mini Waffle Cones, which are bite-sized ice cream cone tips with a candy filling. Dollar Tree carries these in six different flavors: dark chocolate, milk chocolate, cookies 'n' cream, sugar cookie, strawberry shortcake, and Dubai chocolate. (This last one's my favorite.) Each 1.7-ounce bag contains about eight pieces and costs $1.25. It should also come with a warning: You'll likely scarf the whole thing in the car on the way home. (I know I did and I only live a few blocks from Dollar Tree.)
Grandma candies
Everyone knows them as "grandma candies," but they do have a name — strawberry bon bons — and they're not subject to age or gender constraints. Whether or not you are (or have) a grandmother, you can pick up a 12-ounce bag of Coastal Bay Confections Strawberry Candy for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree and experience the same crunchy coating and sweet, fruity filling that people have been enjoying for nearly 100 years.
An infamous candy that makes a tasty retro salad
Sure, you've heard of the infamous circus peanuts, but have you ever tried this most hated of candies? If they're as horrible as they're cracked up to be, how come these 19th-century confections have stuck around so long? Perhaps their longevity is due to people discovering they can be turned into a surprisingly tasty old-school dessert salad with the addition of crushed pineapple, orange gelatin, and whipped topping. Or, who knows, could it be that they actually don't taste so bad? If you're brave enough to try them, Dollar Tree sells 6-ounce bags of Melster Marshmallow Circus Peanuts in the original orange color and banana-ish flavor for $1.25. You might also be able to find 4-ounce bags of the lemon-flavored and strawberry-flavored variants selling for the same price.
Molasses taffy from the turn of the last century
Mary Janes were created back in 1914, although the inventor had been perfecting his recipe since the 1880s. (Fun fact: He did so in the same house where Revolutionary War hero Paul Revere once lived.) These retro confections have a unique flavor that combines peanut butter with molasses and an extra-chewy texture that really gives you something to sink your teeth into. Dollar Tree sells 3-ounce bags of individually wrapped Mary Jane candies for $1.25.
An often-overlooked chewy candy
According to Reddit, one of the most criminally underrated candies is a chewy treat that dates from the '80s: Cow Tales. You may only know them from long-ago trick-or-treat hauls, but the people handing them out had to get them from somewhere, and they may have been shopping at Dollar Tree. Goetze's Cow Tales Minis are still available from this retailer in caramel, caramel apple, and strawberry smoothie flavors, with 4-ounce bags of each priced at $1.25.
An old-timey movie theater candy
Sno-Caps are the kind of candy you probably associate with the movies, as they have a history with theaters that dates back to the time of the first talkies. Invented in 1927, they were one of the first candies to be packaged in a theater-friendly box and they remain so today. Besides their nostalgic appeal, Sno-Caps Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils are also quite tasty and fun to eat. They consist of semi-sweet chocolate domes (basically over-sized chocolate chips) dipped in crunchy white candy balls that, as per the packaging, are meant to resemble snow-capped mountain peaks. Dollar Tree sells 3.1-ounce boxes of Sno-Caps for $1.25, which is a lot less than you'd pay at a movie theater.
Peppermint patties that taste better than the name brand
Many of the candies you'll find at Dollar Tree come from major brands, or at least independent ones, but the retailer does carry a selection of cheaply priced name brand dupes. Among these is a real sleeper hit: Landmark Confections Peppermint Patties. I like them better than York Peppermint Patties since not only are they a wallet-friendly $1.25 for 4½ ounces but they're smoother and more chocolate-forward with a less overpowering mint taste.
A protein-packed peanut bar
The '30s seem to have been quite the decade for candy, since Payday bars were created in 1932. They joined the Hershey brand lineup in 1996 but remain one of the more underrated players on the roster. Sure, they lack the chocolate that Hershey is known for, but they do pack six grams of protein in each 1.85-ounce bar. This is about the same amount that you'd get from an egg, but tastier and more conveniently packaged for on-the-go proteinmaxxing. Dollar Tree sells Payday Peanut Caramel Bars for a premium price by its standards, but they're still just $1.50 each.
Spicy fruit rings
Back in pre-pandemic days when Tajín had yet to become trendy, just about the only place I ever saw it was at Dollar Tree. Now it's absolutely everywhere, but I've continued to buy it here because the price has only gone up 25 cents (along with everything else that once cost a dollar). More recently, Dollar Tree has also started carrying Tajín-flavored gummy candies: 2.5-ounce bags of Snak Club Tajín Peach Rings and 2.25-ounce bags of Tajín Watermelon Rings, both priced at $1.25. They're a little spicy, a little tangy, and just as sweet and chewy as a good gummy should be.
A trendy new treat
When Dubai chocolate first started to go viral, I was excited to try it since I've always loved the pistachio-chocolate flavor combo. The bars that were available back in the early days came at a premium price, though, so I waited until the trendy treat filtered down to cheaper retailers. The first such candy I sampled was the Beyoglu Dubaco Dubai-Style Milk Chocolate Bar, and I'm here to tell you it did not disappoint. The karaifi crunch combined with smooth, nutty pistachio cream dipped in milk chocolate makes for an affordable indulgence that tastes like a million bucks (but costs just $1.25).
The world's cheapest engagement ring
If your partner insists that you buy them a diamond before they'll entertain a marriage proposal, that may be a red flag. If you offer them a Ring Pop and they accept, however, you've definitely found yourself a keeper. At Dollar Tree, you can find a pop to suit any kind of union. There's the standard Ring Pop flavor assortment for traditional couples, Ring Pop Freeze for trendy ones, and Ring Pop Sours for couples who bonded over a shared love of Dostoevsky and Joy Division. There are even Ring Pop Tropicals for couples dreaming of a honeymoon in Tahiti despite having to settle for Dayton, Ohio. All of these varieties cost just $1.25 per four-pack, which may come in handy in case it takes a few tries to find your Ring Pop Prince or Princess.