15 Criminally Underrated Candies, According To Reddit

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Apart from sugar shunners, almost everybody has some kind of favorite candy. It may be something homemade like fudge (which can easily be made in the microwave), but more often it's a store-bought confection. Many candies are so well-loved they're clearly not going away anytime soon — Hershey Bars debuted at the turn of the 20th century (priced at just a nickel, no wonder people loved them!), while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups date back to 1928. Other venerable candies, however, have been discontinued, and we may never see them again. (Rest in peace or in pieces, Hershey's Kissables, Oh Henry!, and PB Max.) All of the candies on this list are still around, but, according to Redditors, are sadly underrated.

Some of these candies may be fairly mainstream, and yet still don't have the appreciation they deserve. Others are the kind of old-school candies you may only be able to find at Cracker Barrel, Dollar Tree, or Five Below. Each and every one of them, from Abba-Zaba to Zotz, has fervent fans and ardent defenders among the Reddit community. As far as we know, none of these candies is slated for imminent demise. If we mentioned any of your favorites, however, you might want to spread the word and boost their popularity a bit.