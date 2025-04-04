Discontinued Chocolate Candy We'll Probably Never Eat Again

When it comes to chocolate candy, youth is definitely not wasted on the young. As kids, we fully relished every chocolate bar, bite, and (hollow) bunny we could get our mouths on. The magic was so real, we can still recall the sensory details of our favorites. These candies came with brilliantly designed wrappers, catchy TV jingles, and newfangled flavors and textures that brought comfort and near euphoria. Compared to the more homogenous chocolates of today, throwback candies had way better stories to tell.

"Candy makes people remember," says vintage treat vendor Kenny Searles of The Candy Factory in Lexington, North Carolina. "It's like a song. Like something you haven't thought of in forever, and then it comes on the radio, and you're right back there again." Many years may pass, but our strong, candy-coated emotions remain close and forever enticing. It makes wonderful sense. Sweet treats are intricately woven into our milestone memories of happy times, simpler times: summer camp, little league, first dates, and grandma's crystal candy dish [sigh].

While all kinds of chocolate candies come and go, it's especially hard to swallow the discontinuation of your childhood favorites. Some people take to starting fan pages or pleading petitions, while others search endlessly for acceptable replacements. When you end up empty-handed, a feel-good walk down memory lane might be the closest you can get to the real thing. Hailing from the 1920s to 2020s, here are 12 remarkable chocolate candies we may never eat again.