Review: The New PB&J M&M's Only Deliver Half Of What Is Promised
The cozy season is upon us which means it's time to pay extra attention to candy innovations coming to store shelves. Proper snacking is the key to rotting away on your couch, after all. M&M's is the first up to bat with a soon-to-be released new flavor — M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly.
The sandwich-inspired candy will be available on the brand's website and at stores nationwide beginning in December. You'll be able to grab a bag of Peanut Butter & Jelly M&M's in three different sizes including Single, Share Size, and a Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch. The flavor is obviously inspired by the go-to sandwich many people are familiar with.
This author has never actually been a fan of peanut butter and jelly (more of a peanut butter and banana sandwich kind of girl), but maybe a bite-sized version could be more palatable. Let's see if this new M&M flavor has earned a spot in this season's candy bowl.
What Peanut Butter & Jelly M&M's taste like
Peanut butter & jelly sandwiches are a childhood comfort for most. M&M's set out to create a candy that brings to mind the nostalgia of this classic sandwich and only delivered about half of the experience.
Peanut Butter & Jelly M&M's taste a whole lot like peanut butter and not so much like jelly. The M&M brand, of course, already has straight up peanut and peanut butter varieties, so it isn't a surprise that the brand was able to nail this side of the flavor profile. At the end of each bite, there's barely a detectable hint of berry. The candy sort of hints at the idea of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich but doesn't fully communicate it.
Overall, the candy is enjoyable, much like the rest of M&M's line of peanut-forward flavors. But is this new flavor the brand's biggest or best innovation? Not even close. These M&M's feel derivative of past flavors, and while that probably sounds a little over-critical of a candy, it doesn't make it untrue. If given a blind test between this flavor and the brand's existing Peanut Butter M&M's, I don't think I would be able to tell the difference.
M&M's past flavors and potential ideas
The candy brand may not have completely nailed the classic sandwich flavor, but if the team does decide to tweak its recipe, there are some other ways to expand the M&M line. M&M's as a whole are no stranger to new flavor ideas.
In the past, the brand has released varieties such as Key Lime Pie M&M's and peanut-centric flavors like English Toffee Peanut, Thai Coconut Peanut, and Mexican Jalapeño Peanut. Whether or not these past flavors hit the notes they were meant to is up for debate, but it's obvious the brand isn't afraid to reach outside its candy coating for new ideas.
Based on that, I'd suggest a cinnamon roll M&M's flavor. This M&M would use white chocolate as the shell, like the key lime pie flavor did — the white chocolate would serve as the icing usually found on a cinnamon roll. The inside of the lentil (as M&M officially refers to its candies) would contain a gooey cinnamon and brown sugar center that would melt in your mouth.
M&M's, if you're reading this, no charge for the genius idea, but I do think I'd fit right into your research and development department. In the meantime, you can find me here at The Takeout sharing my food takes with other candy fans.