Review: The New PB&J M&M's Only Deliver Half Of What Is Promised

The cozy season is upon us which means it's time to pay extra attention to candy innovations coming to store shelves. Proper snacking is the key to rotting away on your couch, after all. M&M's is the first up to bat with a soon-to-be released new flavor — M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly.

The sandwich-inspired candy will be available on the brand's website and at stores nationwide beginning in December. You'll be able to grab a bag of Peanut Butter & Jelly M&M's in three different sizes including Single, Share Size, and a Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch. The flavor is obviously inspired by the go-to sandwich many people are familiar with.

This author has never actually been a fan of peanut butter and jelly (more of a peanut butter and banana sandwich kind of girl), but maybe a bite-sized version could be more palatable. Let's see if this new M&M flavor has earned a spot in this season's candy bowl.