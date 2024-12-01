What Does The Name 'Twix' Really Mean?
Imagine biting into that perfect balance of cookie, caramel, and chocolate, when suddenly a thought strikes — why is it called Twix? It's not exactly descriptive of what's inside, and yet it feels oddly fitting. Over the years, fans have come up with all kinds of creative theories about the name. Some believe it's a clever pun, hinting that the bars are "broken in twix." Others think it draws from "betwixt," an Old English word for "between," fitting for a candy that's part cookie, part candy bar. Clearly, candy names can spark some serious creativity — just ask the family who named their daughter Reese E. Cupp.
One Twitter user decided to go straight to the source. In a viral Tweet, @Fooji asked Twix directly: "I read that 'Twix' is short for 'twin biscuit sticks.' Can you confirm or deny this?" Twix's official account replied, "Close, but not 100% correct. It's short for 'twin sticks.'" Mystery solved — Twix gets its name from the pair of candy bars in each package, designed to be enjoyed solo or shared (though, let's be real, sharing is optional). The fun "twin sticks" name even inspired their cheeky left Twix vs. right Twix campaign, which made choosing between identical bars feel like a surprisingly big decision. Either side is a win, as long as you enjoy it fresh — freezing is better left to other candies.
Twix wasn't always called Twix
Before becoming the household name we know today, Twix went by a completely different name. When it first launched in the U.K. in 1967, the candy bar was called "Raider" in several European countries. It wasn't until the bar made its way to the American market more than a decade later that it was rebranded. Renamed Twix, the fresh identity gave the candy a sleek, modern appeal that struck a chord with U.S. consumers.
The rebranding proved so effective that, by 1991, the Raider name was phased out worldwide, and Twix became the global name for the twin-stick snack. Not everyone welcomed the change, though. In countries like Germany, the transition was met with skepticism, with many seeing it as a calculated move to revive a product that had been losing steam. The name "Twix" even became a metaphor in political discussions, symbolizing efforts to change public perception through surface-level rebranding without implementing real policy changes. Whether you favor the nostalgia of Raider or embrace the Twix we know today, one thing is clear — this candy has staying power. From its origins in the U.K. to its rise as the most popular Halloween candy in states like Massachusetts and Texas, Twix has earned its place as a classic in the candy aisle.