What Does The Name 'Twix' Really Mean?

Imagine biting into that perfect balance of cookie, caramel, and chocolate, when suddenly a thought strikes — why is it called Twix? It's not exactly descriptive of what's inside, and yet it feels oddly fitting. Over the years, fans have come up with all kinds of creative theories about the name. Some believe it's a clever pun, hinting that the bars are "broken in twix." Others think it draws from "betwixt," an Old English word for "between," fitting for a candy that's part cookie, part candy bar. Clearly, candy names can spark some serious creativity — just ask the family who named their daughter Reese E. Cupp.

One Twitter user decided to go straight to the source. In a viral Tweet, @Fooji asked Twix directly: "I read that 'Twix' is short for 'twin biscuit sticks.' Can you confirm or deny this?" Twix's official account replied, "Close, but not 100% correct. It's short for 'twin sticks.'" Mystery solved — Twix gets its name from the pair of candy bars in each package, designed to be enjoyed solo or shared (though, let's be real, sharing is optional). The fun "twin sticks" name even inspired their cheeky left Twix vs. right Twix campaign, which made choosing between identical bars feel like a surprisingly big decision. Either side is a win, as long as you enjoy it fresh — freezing is better left to other candies.