The Discontinued M&M's That We Are Desperately Missing

What's better than a plain old bag of M&M's? Just about any one of the brand's many, many spin-offs. Even diehard fans of the regular milk chocolate flavor have to admit that the pretzel M&M, the now-classic peanut M&M, or the newbie PB&J M&M variations are just more exciting than your bog standard M&M's. Don't get me wrong: I like the milk chocolate ones! They're a fun snack, and a stone cold classic celebrated since World War II. But the pure decadence of something like a dark chocolate or fudge brownie M&M can't be denied. There's something special going on there, and in the late '90s, candymaker Mars introduced a twist on its flagship treat with the beloved — and sorely missed — Crispy M&M's.

That's right: crispy. Rather than the soft, melt-on-your-tongue milk chocolate packed into your default M&M candy, Crispy M&M's were filled with a rice-based wafer center. I had them back during their initial run, which spanned from around 1999 to their discontinuation about five or six years later. Personally, this was my favorite variation of M&M's — the typical thin chocolate shell wasn't overwhelmed by the chocolate inside anymore, and they popped in my mouth like Whoppers (the malted milk balls, not the burger). Crispy M&M's were light and airy, which you never expect M&M's to be.

Crispy M&M's remain a fan favorite, which is probably why Mars brought them back in 2015 for another half-decade-or-so run. Though they've been discontinued a second time, they're not gone for good.