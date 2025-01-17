The Bizarre Reason Graham Crackers Were Invented

When it comes to graham crackers, your first thought might be, "Where's the rest of this s'more?" This tasty treat has a long reputation for being a great item to enjoy around a campfire, with that particular combination of ingredients making its debut in 1927. Since then, people have been evolving the average s'more, with graham crackers usually maintaining their purpose as the dessert's base.

Before graham crackers became such a part of an incredibly popular treat, they had a much different purpose; it had nothing to do with an enjoyable treat or the great outdoors and everything to do with curbing one's sexual appetites. That's right, folks. The original graham cracker was conceived to help one "avoid sin" and, as a side affect, develop healthier eating habits.

In the 1800s, a vegetarian minister named Sylvester Graham thought he could help curb inappropriate thoughts of sexual desire by creating a snack item. He felt that if this product was devoid of ingredients like spice and sugar (let's face it, what makes graham crackers delicious), those who were sold on the theory could also use the crackers as a dieting method while they get their mind out of the gutter. Graham's original version was bland, sugar-free, and most likely miserable. Luckily, the graham crackers today are delicious, not as nutritious, but much better to snack on.