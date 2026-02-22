The 12 Best Old School Candies At Cracker Barrel For A Trip Down Memory Lane

One of the best parts of eating at Cracker Barrel for the first time is discovering the little store attached to the restaurant that you have to walk through to enter, pay, and leave. There's no way around it, and that's by design.

The aisles are jam-packed with odds and ends, knick knacks, and the ultimate motherlode of candy — but not just any candy. Rows and rows of old-school candy await to resurrect moments of sweet nostalgia and childhood memories. There is no shortage of sugar-fueled sentimentality to satisfy any sweet tooth, and most of the items are not available at your regular grocery stores. Thankfully, Cracker Barrel is not your regular dining establishment.

Seeing the bounty of classic, even obscure, candy that hangs from end caps and on the shelves at Cracker Barrel — even one that's undergone Cracker Barrel's controversial rebrand — is magical. There is no better way to end your meal than with a serving of hard-to-find, old-school candy. After you've polished off Cracker Barrel favorites like the hashbrown casserole and baked apples, take a stroll through the kitschy store to grab some sweet bites of candy history. Some of the candies I have found here have been foreign to me. I went through the lot and chose 12 old-timey sweets to share, to remind you that they exist and are well worth the trip.