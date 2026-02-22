The 12 Best Old School Candies At Cracker Barrel For A Trip Down Memory Lane
One of the best parts of eating at Cracker Barrel for the first time is discovering the little store attached to the restaurant that you have to walk through to enter, pay, and leave. There's no way around it, and that's by design.
The aisles are jam-packed with odds and ends, knick knacks, and the ultimate motherlode of candy — but not just any candy. Rows and rows of old-school candy await to resurrect moments of sweet nostalgia and childhood memories. There is no shortage of sugar-fueled sentimentality to satisfy any sweet tooth, and most of the items are not available at your regular grocery stores. Thankfully, Cracker Barrel is not your regular dining establishment.
Seeing the bounty of classic, even obscure, candy that hangs from end caps and on the shelves at Cracker Barrel — even one that's undergone Cracker Barrel's controversial rebrand — is magical. There is no better way to end your meal than with a serving of hard-to-find, old-school candy. After you've polished off Cracker Barrel favorites like the hashbrown casserole and baked apples, take a stroll through the kitschy store to grab some sweet bites of candy history. Some of the candies I have found here have been foreign to me. I went through the lot and chose 12 old-timey sweets to share, to remind you that they exist and are well worth the trip.
1. Crunchy Peanut Butter Bars
I had never seen these gems until this particular visit to Cracker Barrel, and I feel cheated. The tiny, individually wrapped rectangles taste very much like the inside of a Butterfinger. The crunch is fantastic, and the peanut butter flavor is exactly what it should be. You won't even miss the chocolate.
These little bites of peanut butter bliss look like something your nana would pass around in a crystal candy dish when company came over. And that feels appropriate, as these are made by Atkinson's, a family-owned operation spanning four generations. The Crunchy Peanut Butter Bars were born during the Great Depression, and marketed as an accessible treat on dark financial days. But they withstood the test of time, and are still present on some shelves today.
As a peanut butter lover, I'm usually fully invested the moment I see it listed as an ingredient on a candy wrapper. These crispy delights did not disappoint, and I'm happy to know about them now so I can make up for lost time. Better late than never, as they say. Go ahead and channel your inner grandma, and toss some into your bag so you can have a sweet, crunchy, peanut buttery treat whenever you're craving one.
2. Bit-O-Honey
Bit-O-Honey is a quintessential treat that you're sure to find in the best candy stores in the U.S., and it was created in 1924, so it definitely fits the bill for classic status. I'd seen these around, including at Cracker Barrel, but never actually tried one. It was time.
The appearance of Bit-O-Honey is as classic as it gets, down to the little twisted ends. I am a sucker for attention to detail in packaging, so the black and yellow stripes evoking a honey bee totally lured me in. And when it comes to the flavor, this candy delivers on its name, as the honey note is unmistakable. It's smooth and super chewy, with a standard taffy texture. There's a touch of creaminess and a subtle hint of maple. There are also little bits of almonds mixed in that make this a textural delight.
Back in the day, Bit-O-Honey was sold as a full-sized candy bar, but it's now available as individually wrapped, bite-sized sweets. Regardless of the portion size, it's still a winner today. If you fancy yourself a Bit-O-Honey enthusiast, you should know that Spangler (the company that makes it) offers a virtual tour on a big screen at Spangler Candy World in Ohio. The tour shows the entire candy-making process, complete with interactive games — and, of course, there's a full retail store that allows you to stock up on the way out. After all, how could you leave without a sweet souvenir?
3. Nik-L-Nip
These waxy little bottles filled with egregiously sugary liquid are almost a rite of passage. It's not that the flavor of Nik-L-Nips is so amazing; rather, it's the way these candies represent a slew of childhood moments that makes them special. These are treats you're likely to find in the oldest candy shops in the U.S., and they come with an entire ritualistic experience that's been passed down from the generations before us. They form a sugary tie that binds us, if you will.
Here's how the ritual goes: First, you bite off the wax top of the bottle. Then, you shoot the liquid back in one clean sip. If you are a real one, at the end, you can chew the wax for a minute to get every last drip of sweetness. I don't make the rules; they are steeped in candy history — but everyone has their favorite strategy, and their preferred flavor. I personally think the red tastes like cold medicine, but a candy connoisseur might still eat it for the experience alone.
Nik-L-Nips are like the personification of childhood for multiple generations. Seeing them on the shelves at Cracker Barrel made me smile, and also made my teeth hurt just thinking of the sugary, fruit-flavored syrup inside. It's a traditional sweet that everyone should try for a trip down Memory Lane.
4. Mallo Cup
If you are a fan of candies that come in cup form, you have the team at Boyer's to thank for putting the invention on the map. Each Mallo Cup, available at Cracker Barrel, features a rich chocolate cup stuffed with gooey, sweet, marshmallow filling. The creme center has a hint of coconut, making for a flavor combination that never goes out of style.
Mallo Cups were one of the candies created during the Great Depression. Money may have been in dire shortage in those days, but apparently, the candy was still flowing. (Where there's a will, there's a way.) The story goes, the Boyer brothers were trying to ease some of their family's financial burden by selling homemade candies from their own kitchen. They pounded the pavement and knocked on doors — and meanwhile, their mother saw the mess they'd made in the kitchen. She suggested they use cupcake molds to keep the candy ingredients together, and the rest is a sweet piece of history. Moms always know best.
5. Zagnut
You may not be familiar with the Zagnut candy bar, but you are most likely aware of the company selling it: Zagnut is part of the Hershey empire. While The Hershey Company didn't buy it until 1996, Zagnut has been made since the 1930s.
Zagnut bars have a crunchy, flaky, peanut butter center that is not dissimilar to Crunchy Peanut Butter Bars. (For whatever reason, many of the old-school candies at Cracker Barrel include peanuts or peanut butter. It seems to be a common theme of the times, and I'm not mad about it.) This peanut butter candy bar is coated in toasted coconut flakes, which introduce a new texture as well as an additional layer of sweetness. The flavor is just as satisfying as the delicate, crispy peanut butter layers inside.
Here's a fun fact: Zagnut was featured in the famous movie, "Beetlejuice." While a candy bar may not be eligible for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this one's certainly earned its prime shelf space at Cracker Barrel.
6. Mary Jane
Mary Jane candy is a classic, sweet treat courtesy of Atkinson's — and, let me tell you, she is awfully cute. On first appearance, this candy looks like a Tootsie Roll dressed in a different outfit; it even looks like one after you remove the wrapper to reveal what's inside. Mary Jane resembles Tootsie Roll in shape, size, and texture; it gives the same chewy taffy energy. The flavor, however, is distinctly different from that of its chocolatey doppelgänger.
Mary Jane candy combines molasses and peanuts to make a small, cylindrical treat with a big flavor. It's smooth and creamy, like a Tootsie Roll. It also makes you feel like you have to chew forever just to finish one — another trait characteristic of Tootsie Rolls. However, you can consider this time well spent on a nostalgic treasure that's still around today, and part of the collection of classic candies available at Cracker Barrel.
7. French Burnt Peanuts
French Burnt Peanuts have deep roots in candy culture, and they have been around for what feels like forever. Indeed, the small, bright-red orbs with noticeably prickly shells have been in circulation for three centuries, and they remain a delight for those who share a deep affection for nostalgia by way of sugary goodness. There are no frills, no tricks, and nothing fancy about French Burnt Peanuts. There is also no actual burning involved in the making of them; the name is just dramatic branding.
These can be easily confused with another candy classic, Boston Baked Beans. Both have the same flavor profile, but Boston Baked Beans have a smooth candy shell. They are also kind of like a Jordan almond but made with a peanut and a bumpy exterior.
Sconza Chocolates makes an impeccable French Burnt Peanut that's available in the Cracker Barrel store. One look at the brand's candy line, and it's clear that they know how to turn any nut into a variety of delectable confections. The first flavor you sink your teeth into is the hard sugar shell with an emphasis on the sugar. This sweetness is immediately followed by a toasty, caramelized peanut. Together, these layers create a texture and flavor combination that masterfully blends sweet and savory in one little bite.
8. Jimmie Stix
One look at the little boy on the Jimmie Stix label, and you know exactly why he looks so happy. He knows what's in the wrapper, and his smile proves it.
Jimmie Stix is a classic candy from Boyer that hits multiple snack cravings. It all starts with a simple and salty pretzel rod. From there, it gets even better than you can imagine. The pretzel rod is covered all over with a layer of peanut butter, and then generously dipped in a coat of rich, creamy chocolate.
Retailers like Cracker Barrel know what they're doing with this old-fashioned candy selection. Jimmie Stix give you the best of both sweet and savory worlds. The subtle salt from the pretzel sticks, the delectable peanut butter, and the delicious chocolate layer create a trifecta that every candy lover needs to try. Jimmie Stix are a pure delight, and so is Cracker Barrel for carrying them.
9. Lil' Goos
If you are a fan of chocolate and caramel clusters, stop what you are doing and listen to me. Among the sea of old-timey candies at the Cracker Barrel store, packages of Lil' Goos sit proudly displayed on the shelves, waiting for you. They contain peanuts, nougat, and caramel all draped in chocolate, striking the ideal balance between sweet and salty.
Lil' Goos are the younger sibling of the full-sized Goo Goo Clusters, which come in many more varieties. They may be smaller, but their flavor is just as big as their famous older sibling's. Both versions come from the Standard Candy Company in Tennessee, which has a recipe on its website for Peanut Butter Goo Goo Chocolate PB cake (yes, featuring the candies) that I've personally tried. It's nothing short of a religious experience . If you ever get the chance to indulge in one, dive in head-first.
To make things even sweeter, the name Goo Goo comes with some sweet lore. Legend has it, the creator couldn't settle on a name for the delightful candy clusters, until mid-conversation about his new baby. He shared that his son's first words were "goo goo", and that was it.
Necco Chocolate Wafers
Before we dig into this next candy, I need to come clean. I am not a fan of the original flavors of Necco Wafers, born from a pharmacist's lozenge recipe. (How's that for a unique candy origin story?) None of those flavors do it for me. However, the chocolate ones are a different story.
Necco might be the oldest confection on this particular list of classic candies available at Cracker Barrel. Born into the candyverse in 1847 at Spangler Candy Company, the original pack includes colorful flavors like licorice, clove, orange. However, I'm a chocolate gal, so I'm always going to lean toward that option if it's available.
Necco Chocolate Wafers take the brand's original crispy candy wafers, and somehow use Willy Wonka-ish sorcery to make them taste like hot cocoa mix straight from the packet. Yes, I can personally confirm this, because I have tasted raw hot cocoa powder (and no, I'm not ashamed). These little, round chocolate coins have the same chalky texture as a classic Necco, but they are good if you want a light chocolate flavor in a simple form.
11. Goldenberg's Original Peanut Chews
If you have been to any legit bagel joint or Jewish deli in your lifetime, particularly in New York or Florida, you have likely seen these perfect, little treats at the cash register. Goldenberg's Original Peanut Chews are basically candy royalty, with a crown that's well deserved. It's an automatic yes for me whenever my eyes land on the package while I'm paying for my schmear. This is hands-down my absolute favorite old-school candy, and that has never wavered. The minute I saw them among the classic candies at Cracker Barrel, I knew that I was grabbing a package.
Goldenberg's Original Peanut Chews hit the scene in 1917, when they were made by a family-owned candy company called Just Born, Inc. Sticky caramel and roasted peanuts are covered in dark chocolate, and packaged in a size that's ideal for snacking (though it does come in other sizes as well). The snackable treat comes in a milk chocolate version, too, but I just can't quit the original.
12. Mini Mini Chicles
When I was rounding out my Cracker Barrel candy haul, I saw this tiny packet and audibly squealed. The little envelope with big, bright colors inside and out packs major childhood memories for me. For the uninitiated, Mini Mini Chicles are the most adorable pieces of gum you will ever see, so miniature in size that the name required a second Mini. Each teeny square has a bright, crunchy shell that houses a small bit of chewing gum. The flavor is exactly as I remember — bold and fruit-forward, like so many once-popular '80s snacks.
If you know the proper way to enjoy these, then you know to just dump the whole envelope into your mouth at once. Don't worry, though — the pieces are so small that the whole package only produces a regular-sized wad of sugary gum. Mini Mini Chicles are made by Gerrit J. Verburg Co, and they taste exactly like they did when you chewed them while riding your Huffy bike through the neighborhood, back when you had no cell phone, and only knew when it was time to go home for dinner because it had gotten dark — or when I did, at least. In short, it's the gum of a simpler childhood.
Methodology
I entered my nearest Cracker Barrel with one mission: to grab a diverse selection of the most nostalgic, old-fashioned confections that the retail store had to offer. I found the candy to be conveniently located at the checkout counter, and it was hard to not be pulled in by the treasure trove of sugar.
Overall, the classic candies at my Cracker Barrel leaned more toward the chocolate category, but there were also some alternative flavors that I was able to add to the mix. I narrowed down my variety of candies in an attempt to appeal to every type of sweet tooth, and ultimately walked out with 12 treats that each have a longstanding place in candy cultural history. Enjoy — and then maybe call your dentist.