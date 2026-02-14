We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Break out the neon windbreakers, and crank up The Bangles on the boom box, because we're about to walk like Egyptians as we take a totally tubular trip to the snack aisle of the 1980s. It's hard to boil an entire era down to just a few words or descriptors — a predicament that, in itself, is soooo '80s. The defiance, the refusal to be boxed into any one category — this was a decade wherein rebel energy thrived. Heavy metal, Madonna, and MTV reigned, and not only were we breakdancing like bosses, but we were breaking all the rules, too. Flash(dance) forward to 2026, and we're still gripping that "don't fence me in" mentality.

Another thing we're holding on to like the Wilson Phillips song: Nostalgic memories of the munchies from way back then. Just like the decade's music, and pop culture vibe in general, '80s bites were bold. They had neon labels, wild flavors, and the rebellious, "eff the rules" energy of the time period. There was also an excitement for experimentation that found its way (via the boardrooms, and marketing offices, of big brands) to the snack aisle. More simply said, snacks in the '80s slapped.

Kids then had a veritable Rolodex of old-school vending machine snacks to choose from, and some were literally gushing with creativity. (We're looking at you, chewing gum with a liquid center.) Sadly, you won't find many around these days. But here, we can remember 11 once-popular '80s snacks most people forgot about.