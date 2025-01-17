Trash Can Cookies From TikTok Are Wonderfully Weird

There's nothing better than making your go-to cookie recipe on a lazy day. From the ooey-gooey goodness to the sweet flavors, cookies are the king of dessert treats, in my opinion. So when an adventurous recipe comes to light, you know professionals and home cooks alike will jump on it. If you haven't heard, trash can cookies are all the rage.

Because TikTok is the place to display new and old trends, this type of cookie has come around again and gained popularity for its unique ingredients. Items like chocolate chips, graham crackers, rolled oats, pretzels, and your favorite plain potato chips are among the many ingredients used to make this tasty cookie. You probably already have many of these items in your kitchen, and getting a little weird with what you mix in is part of the fun!

James Beard award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi introduced the world to this style of cookies in 2008 when she opened Milk Bar in New York City. The iconic dessert shop is known for putting together nostalgic, fun, and decadently craveable combinations. Tosi was inspired by the assortment of leftover sweet and salty snacks in her mother's kitchen. She used what she could find and mixed together small quantities of different ingredients to get enough for a full batch. Compost cookies — also known as garbage, kitchen sink, or trash can cookies — were born.