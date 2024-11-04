Here's What To Do With All That Extra Halloween Candy

Handing out candy on Halloween like hosting a party where you have no idea how large the guest list will be. In preparation, all you can do is buy as much candy as you can afford and hope you don't run out. Sometimes, however, you may find that no one shows up at your door because the weather is bad or your zip code has recently been downgraded on the secret trick-or-treaters' telegraph. Okay, more candy for you! If it's past 9 p.m. and your doorbell's been silent all night, you might as well turn off the porch light, turn on a horror movie, and dig into your stash. If you wake up from your sugar coma and find a few bags left, it's time to start planning other ways to use the leftover candy.

Depending on what kind of candy you bought, we may have a few recipes suitable for the situation. Sour Patch Kids, believe it or not, make a pretty awesome brownie topping, kind of like Little Debbie Cosmic brownies with a sweet-n-sour twist. In fact, just about all leftover Halloween candy can be used to make brownies – yes, even candy corn. If you have leftovers of this polarizing holiday treat, however, a better use for them might be as an ingredient in homemade candy corn ice cream.