Which Came First: The McFlurry Or The Blizzard?

It's odd, isn't it? When you get right down to it, a McFlurry (and its cousin, the Blizzard) is just soft serve ice cream with various bits and bobs stirred in that you eat with a spoon. And yet you never say that you just had some ice cream when you have one, do you? You say "I had a McFlurry" or "I had a Blizzard". Maybe it's because it comes in one of those cups that's taller than it is wide, as opposed to a typical ice cream cup that's wider than it is tall. Or maybe it's just the power of branding. Either way, it's become a dessert of its own: not ice cream, not a milkshake, but a secret third thing.

But which was it that came first? Did McDonald's use its corporate might to forge a new path in the sweet treat industry, or did it come from the (relatively) humble kitchen of a Dairy Queen?