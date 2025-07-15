The Retro Pudding Treats That '90s Kids Want Back

I admit, I'm one of those annoying people who think most things that came out in the '80s and '90s were superior to anything we have today. Of course, I don't mean things like the Cold War, matchbooks at fast food restaurants, or rising crime rates. Rather, I'm referring to light-hearted nostalgia; things like movies, music, and snack foods. When it comes to the latter, kids today might think that Johnny Pops or 100% fruit bars are the creme de la creme; but in my day, we had Jell-O Pudding Pops, one of the greatest frozen desserts ever.

Jell-O began introducing the concept of frozen pudding pops in the 1960s when it ran advertisements encouraging families to turn their boxes of Jell-O pudding into freezer treats. Packaged Pudding Pops officially arrived in the freezer aisle in 1979 and would go on to sell $100 million dollars worth of product in its first year alone. After five years, sales increased to $300 million. With how successful they were, it seems like Jell-O Pudding Pops should have been around forever — but there was a big problem.

Jell-O primarily made products that were stored on supermarket shelves, not freezers, and finding ways to keep these Pops stored and frozen proved to be so expensive for the company that it licensed the product to the Popsicle brand in 2004. Under this new ownership, Pudding Pops were never the same in flavor or shape. By 2010, production halted for good. Jell-O Pudding Pops now join the long list of "back in my day" favorites that we hope will return, but will likely remain part of the tales of yore.