Simple Tricks To Make Instant Pudding Taste Homemade
The only thing better than a sweet treat is one that requires minimal effort. That's why we're huge advocates for instant pudding when the sugar cravings strike. The ability to whip up a quick, easy, and affordable dessert fix is a true blessing — especially if you can find ways to elevate it beyond the basic recipe featured on the box.
On that note, we've spent a lot of time exploring ways to give instant pudding a glow-up. While it always tastes delicious enough when you follow the instructions to a tee, there's always room for improvement. Whether you're looking for a shortcut to a decadent showstopper of a dessert or simply want to jazz up your post-dinner sweet treat, we've unearthed a multitude of ways to elevate vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butterscotch, and banana pudding alike. Some of these tips and tricks require more effort than others, but each one is worth the time to give you a tastier, more indulgent dessert.
Enhance the flavor with added extracts
There's a wide variety of instant pudding mixes out there, with some boasting better flavors than others. If you feel like the pudding in your pantry doesn't pack enough of a punch, the easiest way to maximize its impact on your tastebuds is to whip out your own extracts and flavorings, many of which you likely already have to hand.
Vanilla extract is the biggest crowdpleaser here, complementing the vast majority of flavors. While real vanilla extract is expensive and can offer a deeper flavor, even vanillin — its artificial form, which is considerably more affordable — can go a long way in elevating its overall taste. Almond extract also tends to be a crowdpleaser, adding a nutty edge to the likes of vanilla and chocolate pudding.
If you're feeling more adventurous, peppermint, lemon, coconut, or orange are all also worth considering. In theory, a splash of any flavoring can elevate your instant pudding, depending on your personal preference and the flavor of the pudding in question. Basically, the opportunities are endless — just let your tastebuds guide the way.
Make it more indulgent with evaporated or condensed milk
When it comes to baking, you are the master of your own fate — by which we mean instant pudding mix instructions are more of a suggestion than a rule. Just because the instructions ask for water or milk, doesn't mean you need to follow suit, especially if your goal is to create a more indulgent dessert.
Instead, you may want to try adding evaporated milk or condensed milk. Evaporated milk contains less water than standard milk, which means it tends to give instant pudding a thicker, creamier finish. Meanwhile, condensed milk — which is extremely similar to evaporated milk, except for the fact that it contains extra sugar — can boost the sweetness of your pudding. That may not be ideal if you're already working with a particularly saccharine mix, but it's perfect for whipping up the likes of a banana pudding. Coconut milk is slightly less versatile but also worth considering, especially if you're dairy-free.
Add a splash of booze for an extra kick
Tiramisu and trifle aren't the only desserts elevated by a dash of alcohol. While certain tipples are best left out of your dessert — for example, we're not suggesting you mix a Budweiser with butterscotch any time soon — select spirits can take instant pudding to the next level. Should you have bourbon or whiskey to hand, try adding a splash to puddings with a complementary flavor profile, such as chocolate, vanilla, or butterscotch. A cream-based liqueur, such as Baileys Irish Cream, can also go a long way in adding more depth to your pudding.
Like other flavorings, the only real limit here is your tastebuds. If your go-to booze works well in another dessert, odds are it would work in instant pudding. Spiced rum is a solid secret ingredient if you're whipping up banana pudding, while vodka or a coffee liqueur such as Kahlúa can even be used to transform your pudding into an entirely new entity, such as a pudding shot.
Fold in whipped cream for a lighter texture
There's no shortage of delicious purposes for whipped cream, from sweetening a hot or iced coffee to making perfectly fluffy mashed potatoes (yes, really). You can add elevating instant pudding mix to its lengthy list of uses. Folding in whipped cream can transform the texture, making your pudding lighter, airier, and considerably more indulgent than the standard product from a box mix.
You have two options when it comes to whipped cream. The easiest option is utilizing a pre-made, store-bought whipped cream. However, if you're really committed to upping the decadence of your dessert, we'd suggest opting for fresh whipped cream. This is easier than it sounds, requiring a simple combo of heavy cream, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar. Once combined, the most laborious part is whisking it to the correct thickness — something that's best achieved via an electric mixer rather than whisking by hand, unless you personally prefer your baking sessions with a side of an intense arm workout. Making your own fresh whipped cream also gives you the chance to control the sweetness, rather than relying on the often overly sweet aftertaste of the store-bought alternative.
Improve chocolate pudding with a dash of coffee
Chocolate pudding is a childhood staple that lurks in school cafeterias and family kitchens alike. There's no reason why the sweet treat can't translate to adulthood — even if you consider yourself to have a more sophisticated palate. Adding coffee is a straightforward way to elevate an instant chocolate pudding, deepening the flavor beyond its standard one-note, super sweet finish.
A splash or two of cooled espresso is enough to make a delicious difference. Ground coffee or espresso powder is also an equally effective option. There's no limit to how much coffee you can add to the mix. Depending on your desired caffeine fix, you may want to lean further into transforming your chocolate pudding into a mocha-esque dessert. Just remember that the more coffee you use, the less sweet your final pudding will be, with the powerful natural bitterness of espresso easily overpowering the sweetness of chocolate.
Mix in your own additions
One of the greatest joys of instant pudding is that it's plain enough to serve as a base for your wildest culinary creations. Mixing in your choice of bonus ingredients — whether that's gummy worms à la the childhood classic dirt cup or opting for something as simple as chopped-up chocolate — is possibly the easiest way to customize pudding to your liking.
If you're not sure what you want to add to the mix, we have plenty of suggestions. Crushed cookies (personally, we love mixing in Oreos), candy, or roasted nuts can add some much-needed textural variety. Try mixing in spoonfuls of peanut butter, Nutella, or the spread of your choice to give the pudding a flavorful swirl. You could even opt for small pieces of fruit, citrus zest, or more creative additions, such as toasted coconut or chia seeds.
Even the likes of cinnamon, nutmeg, or ginger can make a big difference to instant pudding. These can be added in small quantities to the mix itself or sprinkled atop your finished pudding for a slightly more sophisticated finish.
Add a pinch of salt
Salt isn't just for savory dishes. There's a reason why you'll often find a sprinkle of salt cited in the best chocolate chip cookie recipes, and that's because it combats the more cloying nature of sweet treats to give them a more nuanced, balanced flavor. When it comes to some boxed pudding mix, salt can also reduce the odds of the final product tasting too artificial.
This is true of any flavor of pudding. However, a pinch of salt is particularly useful when you're preparing a chocolate pudding. Not only does it reduce the bitterness that often comes with chocolate desserts, but it can enhance the flavors to make each spoonful taste more akin to a gourmet dessert than something you prepped in a matter of minutes. If you're not sure what kind of salt to use, kosher salt is often the preferred choice for bakers due to its lack of anti-caking agents and other additives, which can sometimes give salt a notable chemical aftertaste.
Don't over-mix your pudding
Whipping up instant pudding is, for the most part, an extremely effortless affair. Should you follow the exact steps listed on the box, the only step requiring any actual effort is the mixing. However, there is such a thing as too much effort. Over-mixing your pudding can have disastrous results, especially once it's set.
For that reason, mix with restraint. Tempting though it may be to give your pudding one final mix before serving, this runs the risk of disrupting its structure and ruining its smooth, dense finish. The reason why your pudding sets in the first place is because of the starches and proteins. These act as thickening agents, combining with the liquid added to instant pudding mix to give it its gel-like consistency without the need for heat. Once this structure is formed and then broken, it's hard to build it back up again. Long story short, put the whisk down once your pudding hits the right consistency. Its job here is done.
Thicken the pudding with a slurry
You know in video games when you stumble upon a random item that makes everything so much easier that you wonder why it wasn't just included in your character's toolkit in the first place? Well, that's exactly what a slurry is in baking. This easy hack can thicken everything from gravies to sauces to stews and even rescue a stubbornly thin pudding.
While every instant pudding mix will give you precise instructions as to how much water or milk you should add, it's easy to accidentally go over these limits sometimes — especially if you're experimenting with one of the substitutes mentioned on this list. Gradually mixing in a slurry made of one part cornstarch to two parts milk will restore some of this lost density without impacting the flavor. Just remember to go slow when adding it to your pudding, lest you end up swinging in the opposite direction and accidentally creating a thick, gloopy mess.
Worth noting is the fact that while cornstarch is the most popular kind of slurry, it's not your only option. You can also use the likes of regular flour, potato flour, or arrowroot, mixing them with water over milk if you so wish (although milk is probably your best option when it comes to pudding).
Deepen the flavor with cocoa powder
Maybe you prefer a more intense cocoa flavor that even the most chocolatey of chocolate puddings can't satisfy. Or perhaps you only have a vanilla instant pudding mix but are actually craving something deeper or more intense in taste. Whatever the reason, you may want to take matters into your own hands. Adding cocoa powder to your pudding mix will create a richer flavor. The more you add, the more bitter the final product will be — although, if a bold flavor is your end goal, feel free to throw all caution to the wind.
Simply sifting in the cocoa powder will do the job, but you can also try blooming the cocoa beforehand to enhance the taste further. This involves combining the cocoa powder with a hot liquid, which loosens the membrane on said powder to bring out its natural flavor. If you do choose to bloom your cocoa ahead of time, be sure to allow it to cool before tossing it into the pudding mix. Also, remember to take into account the fact that you're adding even more liquid, which may require counteractive methods to avoid thinning out your pudding.
Always use a whisk to nail the perfect texture
Mixing instant pudding is incredibly straightforward, but it does require the right tools to get the job done properly. While a wooden spoon, spatula, or fork may technically fold your pudding mixture into your chosen liquid, it won't do the job quite as thoroughly as the humble whisk, and your pudding may suffer as a result.
Simply put, a whisk is the best tool to prevent any lumps or clumps from lingering in your pudding mix. We're not fussy about the whisk in question. Whether you opt for a classic balloon whisk or an electric handheld whisk, the metal wires are designed to break down ingredients, helping the powder to dissolve evenly. If you prefer to use an electric tool, just be sure to work at a slow speed to avoid a pudding-splashing disaster of epic proportions. Done right, your whisked pudding mixture should be left looking silky smooth.
Swap out regular milk for chocolate milk
Every now and then, we remember that we're adults with free will, which means that, yes, we absolutely can substitute milk for chocolate milk whenever we feel like it. Instant pudding is arguably one of the desserts to benefit the most from this substitution. It doesn't matter if your goal is to add a rich undertone to flavors like butterscotch or take a fudgy chocolate pudding from good to great, this childhood classic does it all.
The darker the chocolate milk, the more significant the impact. While you're free to use the same amount of chocolate milk as the amount of regular milk recommended in the instructions, there is a possibility that the final result may be too sweet. In that case, you may want to use half milk and half chocolate milk. You're not solely limited to chocolate, either, as this tip will work well for other flavors such as strawberry, vanilla, or banana.
Stack your pudding with other flavors or desserts
Why limit yourself to one dessert when you could have two? If plain instant pudding sounds a bit too one-note, try whipping up two different mixes and stacking one atop the other. Not only do you get a dessert that's more flavorful than one pudding alone, but this tip has the added benefit of looking far more impressive than the actual effort required.
Should you feel even more ambitious, there are very few sweet treats that don't pair well with pudding. Pudding makes for a good filling between layers of cake or brownie, kind of like a makeshift trifle. To whip up something more like a parfait, you can also incorporate fresh fruit.
If you do want to use your pudding as a layer in a cake, you may need to thicken it slightly to give it the necessary structure. This can be easily achieved with some of the aforementioned tips, such as folding in a slurry or utilizing different kinds of milk. However, an even more straightforward thickening method is to simply use less milk.
Combine with boxed cake mix
Instant pudding doesn't have to be the star of the show. It can also be used as a supplementary ingredient in its own right, elevating and adding extra moisture to another convenient baking shortcut: boxed cake mix.
There's no rule as to what kind of instant pudding you should add to cake mix. For example, New York's upscale European bistro Claud counts pistachio pudding mix as its go-to secret ingredient, while sweet treat chain Magnolia Bakery relies on vanilla pudding mix for its iconic banana pudding. If it's your first time adding instant pudding to cake mix, the latter may be your best bet. Subtle yet complex in flavor, it serves as the perfect canvas for most varieties of cake mix.
All you need to do is add the instant pudding directly into the dry cake mix before folding in the wet ingredients, such as eggs or oil. There's no shortage of cake mix flavors out there, so feel free to experiment with this hack any way you like. If you're impressed with pudding mix's moisture-boosting abilities, you may want to utilize the same trick for French toast, too. Combine a packet of vanilla pudding mix with the milk, eggs, and butter in which you'll soak your bread. This ensures that your French toast stays extra moist while giving it a flavorful edge.