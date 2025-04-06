Simple Tricks To Make Instant Pudding Taste Homemade

There's a wide variety of instant pudding mixes out there, with some boasting better flavors than others. If you feel like the pudding in your pantry doesn't pack enough of a punch, the easiest way to maximize its impact on your tastebuds is to whip out your own extracts and flavorings, many of which you likely already have to hand.

Vanilla extract is the biggest crowdpleaser here, complementing the vast majority of flavors. While real vanilla extract is expensive and can offer a deeper flavor, even vanillin — its artificial form, which is considerably more affordable — can go a long way in elevating its overall taste. Almond extract also tends to be a crowdpleaser, adding a nutty edge to the likes of vanilla and chocolate pudding.

If you're feeling more adventurous, peppermint, lemon, coconut, or orange are all also worth considering. In theory, a splash of any flavoring can elevate your instant pudding, depending on your personal preference and the flavor of the pudding in question. Basically, the opportunities are endless — just let your tastebuds guide the way.