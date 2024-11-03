Vanilla Pudding Mix Is The Secret To Game-Changing French Toast
I almost always order or make French toast when craving a sweet breakfast. From the decadent bread batter to the sweet maple syrup to top it off, it always hits the spot. Truthfully, I don't know if I've ever met French toast I didn't like; I remember even enjoying French toast sticks as a child, so maybe my standards are sub-par in that department, but I'm always willing to try something new to mix things up — cue ... vanilla pudding mix.
This might not come as a surprise since pudding mix is already used in many sweet recipes. In this instance, the vanilla flavoring is an excellent pairing to the creamy egg, milk, and butter mixture used for a standard French toast mix. Another win? It keeps the bread moist as it cooks with the batter. More flavor, better consistency — now I know what I've been missing in my French toast routine.
How to add vanilla pudding to a French toast recipe
Now that you know vanilla pudding mix is an excellent ingredient to elevate your French toast recipe, you're probably wondering which step to add it to during the cooking process. The good news is that it's foolproof and will take seconds to complete. While whisking the milk, egg, and butter mixture together, pour one pouch (3.4 ounces) of vanilla pudding mix into the bowl. Continue to mix all of these components until smooth. You can then add your bread of choice to the mixture to continue with your French toast recipe.
As you can see, vanilla pudding is a simple added ingredient and costs little to nothing to grab at the store, but it will make a huge difference when you make French toast. Once you've tasted the extra goodness the pudding mix brings to the plate, you'll never be without it again for your favorite breakfast dish.