Vanilla Pudding Mix Is The Secret To Game-Changing French Toast

I almost always order or make French toast when craving a sweet breakfast. From the decadent bread batter to the sweet maple syrup to top it off, it always hits the spot. Truthfully, I don't know if I've ever met French toast I didn't like; I remember even enjoying French toast sticks as a child, so maybe my standards are sub-par in that department, but I'm always willing to try something new to mix things up — cue ... vanilla pudding mix.

This might not come as a surprise since pudding mix is already used in many sweet recipes. In this instance, the vanilla flavoring is an excellent pairing to the creamy egg, milk, and butter mixture used for a standard French toast mix. Another win? It keeps the bread moist as it cooks with the batter. More flavor, better consistency — now I know what I've been missing in my French toast routine.