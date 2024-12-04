What Sets Kosher Salt Apart From The Rest?

The existence of so-called "kosher salt" would seem to raise questions about other kinds of salt. How can salt — a mineral, after all – be kosher, or indeed non-kosher? Does it have to be mined under the careful supervision of a rabbi? If you sprinkle some on a pork chop or a cheeseburger, does it become non-kosher? And why is it such a valued presence in even the most gentile of pantries?

Before we get to any of that, though, let's talk about what kosher salt is. It's a particularly flaky kind of sea salt, free from common salt additives like iodine, that's used by chefs and bakers all around the world. If a recipe tells you to use salt without specifying otherwise, it's safe to assume that you should use kosher salt. But why is that the case, and what, if anything, does it have to do with Jewish dietary restrictions?